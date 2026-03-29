6 Best Orders at Buca Di Beppo, According to Chefs

Chefs share their favorite six dishes to order when dining at Buca Di Beppo.

At Buca di Beppo, bigger is always better. Known for its family-style portions, over-the-top kitschy decor and Italian-American classics, the menu is packed with crowd-pleasers—but not every dish stands out the same way. “Buca Di Beppo is a restaurant I love because it celebrates big, bold Italian American flavors in a fun and communal setting,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “It is a place where generous portions and classic recipes come together to create a dining experience that is meant to be shared and enjoyed around the table.” To help you order like a pro, Eat This, Not That! asked Chef Dennis to share his favorite picks. Here are the six dishes that came out on top.

Mozzarella Garlic Bread

Whether you’re having pasta, salad, or a heavier entrée, Mozzarella Garlic Bread fits right in and makes the whole meal feel more indulgent. “This is a classic starter that never goes out of style,” says Chef Dennis. “Warm bread layered with garlic butter and melted mozzarella delivers a rich, savory bite that sets the tone for the meal.”

Chopped Antipasti

The Chopped Antipasti is fresh, flavorful, and hearty enough to hold its own—a perfect counterbalance to Buca’s heavy menu. “This salad is a well-done antipasti that brings balance to the table,” says Chef Dennis. “You get a mix of cured meats, cheeses and crisp vegetables that create a flavorful and satisfying start with a variety of textures in every bite.”

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana is a dish most people already love, and Buca delivers a consistent, no-surprises version that satisfies that craving every time. According to Chef Dennis, “This is one of those dishes that defines comfort food.” He explains the meal consists of “a crispy breaded cutlet topped with marinara and melted cheese, which gives you that perfect combination of crunch, richness and acidity.”

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Under “pastas,” you’ll find Shrimp Fra Diavolo, which is daring and a must-try, according to Chef Dennis. “This dish is all about bold flavor,” he says. “The shrimp are cooked in a spicy tomato sauce that brings heat and depth while still letting the natural sweetness of the seafood come through.”

Italian Sausage Pappardelle

The Italian Sausage Pappardelle is another spicy pasta that Chef Dennis raves about. “A hearty pasta dish like this is all about richness and texture,” he explains. “The wide ribbons of pappardelle hold onto the sauce while the sausage adds a deep, savory flavor that makes each bite satisfying.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Italian Crème Cake

The Italian Crème Cake is everything you’d want: moist, creamy, and indulgent with a nostalgic, homemade feel. It’s six layers of lemon cake with a decadent, delicious mascarpone filling. “To finish the meal, this dessert delivers a smooth and indulgent experience,” says Chef Dennis. “It is rich and slightly sweet with a creamy texture that makes it a perfect ending to a hearty Italian feast.”