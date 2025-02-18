11 Costco Products That Shoppers Call the Store's 'Most Addictive'

Costco is known for offering items in bulk for bargain prices, which is great for staples like toilet paper and milk but far more problematic when it comes to delicious snacks and sweets. It's far too easy to over consume certain products when you have a giant tub of it sitting right there on the kitchen counter. This is a problem Costco members know all too well, with some saying they even avoid buying specific "addictive" products because they know full-well said items, which are supposed to last for weeks, will disappear like lightning. Here are 11 Costco products members say are so addictive, they're dangerous.

Kirkland Signature Praline Pecans

Kirkland Signature Praline Pecans ($16.99 for 2.5 lbs) are hazardous for your health… and waistline. "Costco What have I done… Praline Pecans from Kirkland are so… addicting. Had praline cookies before and I like them and saw these, I DIDN'T KNOW THEY WAS THAT GOOD. What have I done," one Redditor said. "I can't buy them. Too many calories and I can't stop lol," another agreed.

Tate's Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tate's Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookies are a must-have item, members say (when they can find them). "I was in Costco a couple years ago or so and they were giving samples of these thin, crispy chocolate chip cookies. Tates," one shopper shared. "The price was reasonable too. I got a case, the person in front of me at the checkstand had a case, the person behind me had a case. Those are the most addictive cookies I've ever run into. Not too long after that, Costco quit selling them. Other stores have them now but they're anywhere from like $4.50 to almost $6 for a pack with 2 wrapped containers with 7 cookies in each one. They're outrageously expensive and outrageously good."

Chocolate-Covered Almonds

Costco shoppers absolutely love the Kirkland Signature Almonds, Milk Chocolate ($22.99 for 3 lbs). "Anyone else *obsessed* with the chocolate covered almonds?? I just got these like, not even a week ago. They've been an obsession of mine for at least 10 years. 🫶🏽Anyone else? Just me?" one Redditor posted, sharing a picture of a half-eaten container. "I'm with you. These are sooooooo good. Had to stop buying them for a bit, I am addicted!" another responded.

15 Costco Foods Dietitians Say You Should Avoid Right Now

Himalayan Salt Kettle Chips

The Kirkland Signature Krinkle Cut Kettle Chips, Himalayan Salt are another smash hit with members. "For me, it's the Kirkland Kettle Brand Himalayan Salt Potato Chips (2# bag). Salty, crunchy, good enough for salsa dipping," one Redditor shared.

Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets

Costco members are obsessed with the Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets ($11.99 for 55 oz). "I singlehandedly went through two containers in a month and a half. I have since forbidden them from my apartment," one shopper said. "They are good, but I will only buy them on occasion as I know they will not last between us (me and 13yo)," another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chicago Mix Popcorn

Costco shoppers are hooked on the G.H. Cretors Chicago Mix Popcorn ($9.99 for 737g). "Is anyone else disgustingly addicted to G.H. Cretors Chicago Mix Popcorn? Perhaps we can form a support group. Also, I'd like to speak with someone regarding the serving size. It says 'about' 26…. For me it was about 4," one Redditor said. "When I worked there, nothing got people more angry than when we were out of Chicago Mix popcorn. That is, by far, the most addictive food item Costco carried," a former employee shared.

7 Costco Frozen Foods Shoppers Say Are "Must-Buys"

Salted Caramel Macadamia Clusters

The Kirkland Signature Macadamia Clusters, Salted Caramel and Milk Chocolate are dangerously addictive, shoppers say. "These are so good. I only saw them once at my warehouse a few months back and there was only like 20 tubs left. I mistakenly only bought 1," one shopper said. "Don't buy if you have no self control," another commented.

Melona Ice Cream Bars

The Melona Ice Cream Bars are deliciously addictive, members say. "Melona ice cream bars… especially the green ones," one shopper said. "Green Melona ice cream is the BESTTT," another raved. "Absolutely this! Hopefully it comes back this summer," another added.

Lemoncello Almonds

Costco shoppers love the Sconza ​​Lemoncello Chocolate Almonds whenever they appear. "Lemoncello almonds…..my son and I refer to them as tasty garlic cloves 😂," one Redditor said. "These things are my favorites as well. It's embarrassing how quickly I go through a bag," another agreed. "I bought 4 bags last week and already went through 2," a third admitted.

Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

The Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels has achieved cult status among Costco shoppers. "These things are so dangerous. Our Costco only has milk chocolate but the dark chocolate ones are much better!" one Redditor said. "I've ruined an otherwise sterling daily calorie count way too many times on these. There's no way to eat just one of them. I can't keep them around anymore, but I'm sure we'll still buy them when they're $3 off again," another agreed.

6 Costco Items That Shoppers Say Are "Worth the Membership Alone"

Dried Mangos

Shoppers can't get enough of the Made in Nature USDA Organic Dried Mangos ($64.99 for 28 oz 3-pack). "It's the absolute best. Perfect blend of sweet and tart. I've tried other dried mangos but I don't even bother anymore," one member shared on Reddit. "As far as high quality dried mango goes, the Kirkland ones are the cheapest I can find. Thanks for reminding me that I haven't seen them in store for a couple months… Now I crave dried mango…" another added.