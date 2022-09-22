Skip to content

If You Feel This at Breakfast Time, There Might be Something Wrong With Your Health

These health conditions could be ruining your mornings.
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan Mast
Published on September 22, 2022 | 7:30 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Emilia Paluszek

Are you waking up feeling as if your health just isn't where it should be? Don't ignore symptoms of illness, especially if they are heightened in the mornings. Here are five illnesses that can feel worse in the morning, according to experts. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

1

Dizziness

Vertigo illness concept. Man hands on his head felling headache dizzy sense of spinning dizziness,a problem with the inner ear, brain, or sensory nerve pathway.
Shutterstock

Feeling dizzy or lightheaded in the mornings could be a sign of low blood pressure. "Your blood tends to pool in your trunk when you lay down," says audiologist Julie Honaker, PhD. "When you get up, the blood then heads to your legs and abdomen, causing a drop in blood pressure. "Normally, the body can restore your blood pressure quickly. But when it happens too sluggishly, it's called orthostatic hypotension, which can make you feel dizzy."

2

Headaches

Stressed unhappy woman touching forehead, suffering from strong headache or chronic migraine
Shutterstock

Headaches in the morning could be caused by sleep disorders such as insomnia. "People with insomnia struggle to fall or stay asleep," says Michael Breus, PhD. "Insomnia is associated with a higher risk of headaches. Sleep disturbances are reported to trigger migraines, and tension headaches are more likely to become chronic in people who experience poor sleep quality."

3

Fatigue

man massaging nose bridge, taking glasses off, having blurry vision or dizziness
Shutterstock

Waking up tired could be a sign of sleep apnea, doctors say. "Sleep apnea is a problem with the upper airway, the part of the airway that runs from the voice box to the back of the throat," says Aris Iatridis, MD, a pulmonologist and sleep medicine specialist at Piedmont Physicians Georgia Lung. "As they are lying in bed asleep, they start choking and the body starts to panic a little bit. Adrenaline kicks in, the chest starts to work, the heart starts beating faster, they wake up for two to three seconds, then their body goes back to sleep and they don't remember a thing about it. Sleep apnea patients perceive that they go to bed, they lie in bed for eight hours and are fully asleep, they wake up the next morning and feel just as tired as they did the night before."

4

Nausea

Feeling nauseous in the mornings could be a sign of low blood sugar. "People with diabetes may experience nausea in the morning," says Diana Gariglio-Clelland, RD. "Why? Diabetic patients may experience hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar levels, in the morning due to too much long-acting insulin. And this can, therefore, lead to nausea."

5

Muscle Pain

Middle aged woman suffering from abdominal pain while sitting on bed at home
Shutterstock

Muscle pain in the morning could be a sign of fibromyalgia. "Anyone can feel a pinprick to a small extent, but a person with fibromyalgia may feel it amplified," says Dr. Elizabeth Volkmann, assistant professor of medicine in the division of Rheumatology at UCLA. "We look for pain in specific parts of the body: discrete areas, not like soft tissue swelling over a joint. We usually pinpoint muscle areas: 18 points throughout the body."

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more about Ferozan
Filed Under
// //

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.

More content from ETNT Health

More in ETNT Health
  • Sick woman holding her throat.

    These COVID Symptoms are Still Frightening Doctors

  • Doctor Checking High Blood Pressure In Face Mask

    Doctors Warn That These High Blood Pressure Symptoms are Usually Ignored

  • better skin

    Skin Conditions That Could Signify Something Sinister

  • Sick women suffering from sore throat

    Most People With "Deadly Cancer" Felt This Symptom First

  • woman demonstrating concept reduct your gut after 40 workout

    Ways to Melt the "Spare Tire" Strangling Your Middle