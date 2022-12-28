Paige Spiranac Details Breast Cancer Scare. Here are the Symptoms.

Golfer and influencer Paige Spiranac shared yesterday that she had a cancer scare. "Sorry for not being as active lately on social media. I went on vacation then head to deal with my health," she wrote on her Instagram story. "During an annual check up, they found a lump in my breast. I recently had to get a biopsy done. It came back negative which I'm grateful for! A reminder to get your checkups and that you never know what people are going through behind closed doors so extending kindness is so important. I want to thank you guys for always sending so much love and support my way." What are the symptoms of breast cancer? And what should you do if you discover a lump? Read on.

1 Symptoms of Breast Cancer

Breast cancer, a type of cancer that develops in the cells of the breast, is one of the most common types of cancer in women, but it can also affect men. Early detection and treatment of breast cancer can greatly improve the chances of a successful outcome.

The most common symptom of breast cancer is a new lump or mass in the breast. This is often the first sign of breast cancer, and it may be felt by the person or detected during a mammogram. Other common symptoms of breast cancer include:

Change in the size or shape of the breast

Dimpling or puckering of the skin on the breast

Inverted nipple

Redness or swelling of the breast

Nipple discharge

Breast pain

In addition to the above symptoms, breast cancer can also cause other general symptoms, such as fatigue, weight loss, and fever. These symptoms may not be directly related to the breast cancer, but they can be a result of the cancer or its treatment.

2 What to Do if You Find a Lump

If you find a lump or mass in your breast, it is important to see a healthcare provider as soon as possible. It is important to get a proper diagnosis to determine the cause of the lump and the appropriate treatment.

There are several steps you can take if you find a lump in your breast:

Seek medical attention: The first step is to see a healthcare provider, such as a primary care doctor or a gynecologist. They will perform a physical exam and may order additional tests, such as a mammogram or biopsy, to determine the cause of the lump. Get a diagnosis: Based on the results of the physical exam and any additional tests, your healthcare provider will determine the cause of the lump. It is important to get a proper diagnosis so that you can receive the appropriate treatment. Follow your treatment plan: If the lump is determined to be cancerous, your healthcare provider will recommend a treatment plan. This may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or a combination of these treatments. It is important to follow the treatment plan recommended by your healthcare provider to ensure the best possible outcome. Monitor your health: It is important to pay attention to your overall health and well-being during treatment. This may include monitoring any changes in your breast, following a healthy diet and exercise plan, and getting enough rest.

If you find a lump in your breast, it is important not to panic. Many lumps are benign (non-cancerous) and can be easily treated. However, it is important to get a proper diagnosis and follow the treatment plan recommended by your healthcare provider to ensure the best possible outcome.

3 Lumps May Also Be Cysts or Non-Cancerous

"Many conditions can cause lumps in the breast, including cancer. But most breast lumps are caused by other medical conditions. The two most common causes of breast lumps are fibrocystic breast condition and cysts. Fibrocystic condition causes noncancerous changes in the breast that can make them lumpy, tender, and sore. Cysts are small fluid-filled sacs that can develop in the breast," says the CDC.

4 Yes, Men Can Get Breast Cancer, Too

Yes, men can get breast cancer, although it is much less common in men than in women. According to the American Cancer Society, about 1% of all breast cancer cases occur in men. The risk of breast cancer in men increases with age and is highest in men over the age of 60. Men who have a family history of breast cancer, have a personal history of testicular cancer, or have a genetic mutation such as BRCA2 may be at an increased risk of breast cancer. It is important for men to be aware of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, which can include a lump or swelling in the breast or underarm area, changes in the size or shape of the breast, and nipple discharge. If you have any of these symptoms, it is important to talk to a healthcare provider.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 How to Stay Safe

If you notice any of these symptoms, it is important to see a healthcare provider as soon as possible. It is also important to note that not all lumps or changes in the breast are cancerous, and it is possible for breast cancer to develop without any symptoms. This is why regular breast cancer screenings, such as mammograms, are so important. While breast cancer can be a serious and life-threatening disease, early detection and treatment can greatly improve the chances of a successful outcome.