5 Surefire Ways to Look Younger, According to Science, Including Skincare 

There is no actual fountain of youth but is there a way to look younger, naturally? Dr. Tomi Mitchell, a Board-Certified Family Physician with Holistic Wellness Strategies says, "In my career as a physician, and one who has had a particular interest in skincare and cosmetic procedures, I have had ample experience seeing how making certain choices can profoundly impact your appearance. It is no secret to me why two people, who are the same age, have one person look much younger than the other. Even though diet, sleep, and exercise have always been seen as the gold standard for staying young and looking fresh, there are a few other tricks to keep your age at bay. Here are a few science backed tips to look much younger than your said age."

1 Do Not Smoke

Dr. Mitchell reminds us that, "Smoking can have serious consequences on a person's body and organs. It is known to be the leading preventable cause of premature death in the United States and many other countries. The nicotine found in cigarettes can do more than damage the lungs; it can affect all body systems, from cardiovascular to reproductive. Smoking increases a person's chance of developing heart disease, stroke, cancer, and respiratory issues, speeding up the aging process for skin and organs. The free radicals released into the air by smoking also hurt a person's eyesight and could cause blindness or create cataracts. Furthermore, it has been linked to sexual issues such as the inability to become aroused or erectile dysfunction.

Most people know that smoking is bad for your health and can cause early signs of aging. Unfortunately, this knowledge isn't always enough to deter people from taking up the habit. I find it hard to think of any smoker who has been doing it for an extended period without exhibiting some form of premature aging. The reality is that smoking brings various adverse effects on your skin, contributing to fine lines and wrinkles and the overall loss of vibrancy and a youthful glow. This makes it very clear why so many skin care professionals stress the importance of smoking cessation to keep skin looking and feeling its best."

2 Protect Your Skin

Dr. Mitchell explains, "Taking proper care of your skin is essential to keeping it looking young, healthy, and beautiful. The first and most important way to start protecting your skin from premature aging is always to wear sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 outdoors. You should also drink plenty of water, as hydration is key for skin that looks its best. As far as beauty products go, opt for ones formulated with natural ingredients and free of potentially irritating chemicals that can lead to damage over time. Finally, use mild cleansers and consider exfoliating regularly to keep your skin looking brighter and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Proper care can help you look younger while also improving skin health overall. Additionally, keeping your skin hydrated is super important. Investing in a good moisturizer that suits your skin type can do wonders for keeping it supple and wrinkle-free.

Aging or sun-damaged skin can create havoc in our lives; unfortunately, the neck and hands often get overlooked when taking corrective action. However, the good news is that many easy and effective treatments at home and a medical spa can help improve the look and feel of your skin in those areas. From creams to masks to chemical peels, there are many options available. In the cosmetic world, I often see people investing lots of time and money in their faces but forgetting about their neck area and décolletage. Taking extra attention to these areas can make you look younger than ever!"

3 Revamp Your Wardrobe and Look

According to Dr. Mitchell, "Revamping your look can do wonders for how younger you feel and appear. First, start by evaluating your wardrobe–look at the clothing, styles, and colors of your everyday attire. Changing up a few key pieces can instantly liven up your everyday look. For example, swapping out some muted tones for brighter colors like a cheerful yellow or pretty pink can help refresh your style and give you a more youthful air.

Additionally, modern cuts which flatter the body's form and fit properly play an essential role in making one look younger. To make a bolder change, consider updating your hairstyle as well–go bold with a shortcut or opt for vibrant highlights to add vibrancy to the eyes. When thoughtfully planned, revamping your look can transition you into appearing more vibrant and feeling more alive!–something that never grows old!"

4 Wear a Smile

Dr. Mitchell explains, "Smiling is a universal symbol of happiness and youth that is sure to turn heads as you walk down the street, but it can also have a far-reaching impact on your emotional and physical well-being. If you're feeling low or stressed, a sincere smile can help boost your mood by releasing endorphins and other natural relaxants such as oxytocin and dopamine. Smiling has also been proven to strengthen immune system functioning and reduce stress levels in our nervous system. Additionally, regular smiling helps reduce blood pressure and lower cortisol levels, which may lead to better overall physical health. So don't be afraid to smile today – you might look and feel younger while doing yourself some good!

Laughter is said to be the best medicine, and that's true! Not only is laughter a great way to relieve stress, boost your mood, and make yourself approachable, it's been known to have long-term health benefits. For example, studies show that having a good sense of humor can help lessen symptoms of depression or anxiety. It also has anti-aging qualities; laughing often helps keep your skin looking smoother and tighter while increasing blood flow in the body which increases circulation and helps keep you looking younger. In addition, laughing triggers the release of endorphins in the brain, which makes you happier and more energized. So take some time each day to laugh – even if it's at yourself – as it might be the key to unlocking a healthier future."

5 Have a Positive Attitude

Dr. Mitchell says, "Having a positive attitude can make an incredibly positive impact on your life. It can help reduce stress, increase well-being and even have health benefits. It can even help you look younger than you are. Research has shown that people with a positive outlook on life tend to have better overall health, mental clarity, focus, and communication with others. Those who view life through rose-tinted glasses are more likely to make better health decisions, including regular exercise and healthier eating habits in their daily routines. A positive attitude is not just useful for physical health but also for mental well-being. People with a positive attitude tend to cope better with stress and feel happier and more relaxed. So if you want to stay looking young for longer, maintaining a positive attitude may be the key – after all, being happy never fails to bring out our true beauty!

One of the best things you can do for yourself is to stay positive; having an expansive outlook on life and not letting stress take precedence is key in keeping everything youthful."