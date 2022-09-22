These COVID Symptoms are Still Frightening Doctors

In a recent interview on CBS' 60 Minutes, President Biden said, "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We're still doing a lot of work on it. It's – but the pandemic is over." However doctors disagree. "Quite frankly, I am not ok with this coronavirus pandemic," Dr. Tomi Mitchell, a Board-Certified Family Physician with Holistic Wellness Strategies tells us. "Yes, it was more challenging, especially during the first year, when there was so much uncertainty, limited treatment options, and no vaccine. Just because it is not getting much news attention does not remove the fact that the pandemic is far from over. The virus is still spreading and causing severe illness and death. Hospitals are still struggling to keep up with the demand for care." While medical experts are still learning about the virus that continues to evolve, there are worrisome symptoms that remain concerning and Dr. Mitchell explains what they are and why. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

1 There's Much More to Learn About COVID

Dr. Mitchell says, "We are still learning about the long-term effects of the virus. So, while I am thankful for the progress that has been made, I am not ready to declare victory. We have dealt with so many variants of this virus, which has made vaccine efforts more challenging. Plus, there are concerns about the inequitable global distribution of vaccines, arguably hampering the fight against COVID. It's hard to deny that the novel coronavirus has upended our lives in a big way. And while many of us are eagerly anticipating a return to normalcy, I can't help but feel that this might not be the last we see of this virus. That's why I think it's essential that we continue to support our healthcare system, even after the initial influx of patients has subsided. We need to be prepared for any resurgence of the virus and ensure that our healthcare workers have the resources they need to treat patients effectively. Additionally, we need to work on a comprehensive solution for treating and preventing chronic illness. This pandemic has highlighted the fact that our current system is woefully inadequate when it comes to dealing with widespread health problems."

2 Take Care of Your Health

Dr. Mitchell states, "If we want to avoid future crises, we need to invest in a better way of taking care of our people. Also, as individuals, we need to take more personal responsibilities in caring for our health and doing things that we know will help us in the short and long term. There's no denying that exercise is essential for our overall health and well-being. It helps to improve our cardiovascular health, strengthens our bones and muscles, and can even help to boost our mood. However, it's important to remember that exercise can only do so much. To be truly healthy, we must ensure that we're also eating a balanced diet and making other lifestyle choices that support our health. For example, smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol regularly are both habits that can harm our health, even if we're getting plenty of exercise. So, while training is crucial for maintaining our health, it's only one part of the equation. To be truly healthy, we must ensure that we care for ourselves in all aspects of our lives."

3 Mental & Cognitive Symptoms

Dr. Mitchell shares, "According to the Mayo Clinic, some mental and cognitive symptoms associated with COVID-19 include anxiety, depression, insomnia, irritability, and difficulty concentrating. This is concerning for both the individual and society as a whole for several reasons. First, mental health conditions can lead to a decline in overall physical health because the body and mind are interconnected; when one is not functioning correctly, it can hurt the other. Additionally, mental health conditions can make it difficult for individuals to maintain employment and be productive members of society. Finally, mental health conditions can also lead to an increased risk of substance abuse and other risky behaviors. Therefore, it is essential to be aware of the mental and cognitive symptoms associated with COVID-19 to help those suffering from them and prevent further decline in both physical and psychological health.

4 Cardiac Symptoms

Dr. Mitchell explains, "One of the more concerning aspects of COVID-19 is its effect on the heart. Symptoms can range from an irregular heartbeat to myocarditis and heart muscle inflammation. In severe cases, this can lead to heart failure. This is concerning for both the individual and society as a whole. Cardiac symptoms are one of the main reasons why people with COVID-19 are admitted to hospitals and intensive care units. This puts a strain on already stretched resources and increases the mortality rate. For the individual, cardiac symptoms can be highly debilitating. In some cases, they may require lifelong treatment. It is, therefore, crucial for everyone to be aware of the potential cardiac risks associated with COVID-19."

5 Chronic Fatigue

"Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) is a complex disorder characterized by extreme fatigue that lasts for at least six months and is not relieved by rest," says Dr. Mitchell. "People with CFS may also experience a wide range of other symptoms, including problems with memory and concentration, insomnia, joint and muscle pain, headaches, and sometimes sore throat and tender lymph nodes. The exact cause of CFS is unknown, but it is thought to be caused by a combination of factors, including viral infections, psychological stress, and immune system abnormalities.

While the fatigue experienced by people with CFS can be debilitating, the other symptoms are of most concern to doctors. Memory problems, for example, can make it difficult for people to retain information or focus on tasks. For example, joint and muscle pain can make everyday activities such as walking or climbing stairs difficult. Headaches can be both painful and disabling. In some cases, people with CFS also experience symptoms of depression and anxiety. Together, these symptoms can profoundly impact a person's quality of life.

The chronic fatigue symptoms of COVID-19 are of particular concern because they can last for weeks or even months after the initial infection has resolved. For some people, the fatigue may be so severe that they cannot return to work or school. In addition, the other symptoms associated with CFS can also make it difficult for people to take care of their everyday responsibilities. As a result, chronic fatigue syndrome can significantly impact an individual's ability to function in society. Chronic fatigue syndrome is also concerning because there is no specific treatment. While there are ways to manage the symptoms, there is no cure. This means that people with chronic fatigue syndrome often must learn to cope with their condition long-term."

6 Movement Challenges

According to Dr. Mitchell, "One of the most debilitating symptoms of Covid-19 is its impact on an individual's ability to walk. This is caused by the virus attacking the nervous system, leading to weakness, paralysis, and even loss of consciousness. In severe cases, patients have been known to fall into comas. While this symptom is most common in older patients, it can also affect younger people who are otherwise healthy. This is extremely worrying for both patients and doctors as it can lead to a decline in mobility and, ultimately, a decline in quality of life. This is especially concerning for older patients who are more likely to suffer from other health conditions that can be exacerbated by a decrease in mobility. For society, this symptom highlights the need for better support systems for those suffering from Covid-19. It also underscores the importance of research into potential treatments and vaccines."

7 The Unexplainable Symptoms

Dr. Mitchell tells us, "There are a number of unexplainable symptoms that have been associated with COVID-19. These include fatigue, headaches, loss of smell and taste, anxiety, and depression. While most people who contract the virus will experience only mild symptoms, these unexplained symptoms can be highly debilitating. For many people, they can last for weeks or even months after the initial infection. This is one of the reasons why COVID-19 so concerns for both individuals and society. The virus can have a long-term impact on people's health, even after they have recovered from the initial infection. This is one of the reasons why it is so important to get vaccinated against the virus. The vaccines currently available are highly effective at preventing severe illnesses from COVID-19. However, they are not perfect, and there is still a risk that people will experience these unexplained symptoms even after being vaccinated. This is why doctors and patients need to be aware of the potential long-term effects of COVID-19."

