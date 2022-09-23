Toxic Materials in Your Home to Remove Right Now

Our home should feel like a safe space where we can relax and be comfortable, but unbeknownst to some, toxins are actually lurking around creating an unhealthy environment. Getting rid of harmful materials and detoxing your house of dangerous items is always recommended and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share products to eliminate immediately and why. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

1 Button Batteries

Kelly Johnson-Arbor, MD, FACEP, FUHM, FACMT Medical Toxicologist and Co-Medical Director at the National Capital Poison Center tells us, "Button batteries power our car key fobs, remote controls, watches, and so much more. These days, it's hard to find a home that doesn't use button batteries, since so many of us are dependent on our small electronic devices. Button batteries can be dangerous if swallowed, because the batteries contain an electrical current that contributes to tissue damage and burns. Children younger than 6 years of age are most likely to experience significant harm after swallowing button batteries, and in some cases the tissue damage can be fatal. If you can't get button batteries out of your home because you need them to power your devices, there are some things you can do to reduce the risk of unintentional injuries related to button battery ingestion. Only buy batteries that you really need (many button batteries are sold in single packages), don't change them in front of children, and remember that even dead batteries carry some electrical current, so dispose of all button batteries in places where children cannot easily get to them (don't leave them out on the counter, for example)."

2 Delta-8 THC Edibles and Vape Products

Dr. Johnson-Arbor says, "Many people are using these as an alternative to traditional cannabis, and these products are easily available for purchase online and at tobacco shops and gas stations across the United States. Data on the safety of delta-8 THC is limited, although some studies indicate that delta-8 THC is less potent than traditional delta-9 THC. Products that contain delta-8 THC (as well as its chemical cousins delta-10 THC and HHC) are often sold in colorful packaging that is extremely attractive to children, adolescents, and young adults. Because these products are not highly regulated, the contents of the package may not match what is on the product label, and people may develop unwanted or unexpected symptoms after using these products. Even if the product contains a QR code that links to a laboratory verification of the product's potency, that may not be reflective of the exact product you are purchasing. Buyer beware!!

Dr. Johnson-Arbor adds, "If people develop adverse, unwanted, or unexpected symptoms after exposure to button batteries or delta-8 THC products, they should contact poison control for expert and non-judgmental advice. There are two ways to contact poison control in the United States: online at www.poison.org or by phone at 1-800-222-1222. Both options are free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day."

3 Mothballs

Beatrice Flores, a cleaning expert at Living Pristine explains, "Mothballs are a popular item that many people use in their homes. While they may keep your clothes free of moths and insects, they also contain dangerous chemicals that can cause breathing issues and are linked to cancer. It is recommended that you find other ways to keep your clothes free of moths and insects, such as using cedar blocks or a cedar chest."

4 Potpourri

Flores says, "Potpourri is a mixture of dried flowers, leaves, and spices that are used to make a fragrance. While it may smell nice, potpourri can be harmful to your health. The chemicals in potpourri can cause respiratory problems, skin irritation, and headaches. In addition, potpourri can also be a fire hazard. If you have potpourri in your home, it's best to remove it and find a safer way to enjoy the scent of flowers and spices."

5 Non-Stick Cookware

Attorney Collen Clark who specializes in product liability, toxic torts, and toxic exposure with Schmidt & Clark shares, "This type of cookware contains a coating called polytetrafluorethylene or PTFE that helps create its non-stick surface. When pans are overheated, the PTFE coating begins to disintegrate. At 200 degrees Fahrenheit, the substance will start emitting fluorocarbons. With frequent exposure to chemical fumes, your family may be at risk of polymer fume fever, which is a relatively rare disease characterized by weakness, shortness of breath, and high fever.

In 2017, DuPont settled over 3,550 lawsuits for $671 million for a toxic chemical leaking from their products, known as PFOA. While PFOA has been phased out of most PTFE production, the compound still exists in recycled PTFE streams and irradiated micropowders that are used in coatings, lubricants, and cosmetics."