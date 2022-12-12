The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

New York City-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has never been one to shy away from shock value. From Kraft Macaroni & Cheese to Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard, the brand frequently shakes up its ice cream offerings by unveiling eyebrow-raising flavors.

Now, the artisanal ice cream company is back at it again. As part of its collaboration with Netflix, Van Leeuwen has introduced a limited-edition, onion-filled flavor to celebrate the Dec. 23 premiere of the film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Described as a flavor that "takes your taste buds on as many twists and turns as the movie itself," the frozen dessert features Van Leeuwen's signature vanilla ice cream, Greek yogurt—which pays homage to the film's setting—pineapple honeycomb candy that renders a "glass-like crunch," and a bourbon and caramelized onion jam swirl.

To kick off the ice cream's launch, Netflix also released a taste test video of the Glass Onion cast guessing the flavor's ingredients and sharing their reactions. Writer and director Rian Johnson said, "I can't stop eating it," adding, "It's like having the movie in your mouth." While Johnson and actor Leslie Odom Jr. detected hints of whiskey, actress Madelyn Cline guessed beef, with a laugh.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Brave enough to try it yourself? The new flavor will be available by both the scoop and pint at Van Leeuwen locations in New York City and Los Angeles, as well as online for nationwide shipping. As an added bonus, the ice cream company will be giving away free scoops of the flavor on Dec. 16 at the Glass Onion Live Experience in Los Angeles, or on Dec. 23 in Van Leeuwen scoop trucks in New York's Union Square.

Last month, the ice cream company debuted four new limited-time holiday flavors, which are being sold exclusively at Walmart: Peppermint Pattie, Caramel Sticky Bun, Marzipan Cake with Fudge Swirl⁣, and Brown Sugar Chunk with Cookie Dough & Brownie⁣.