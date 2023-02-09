7 Weirdest Things You Can Buy at Costco

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco lovers can attest that while the popular warehouse club doesn't sell everything, it definitely seems to come close.

The size of Costco warehouses ranges from 80,000 to 230,000 square feet, encompassing 146,000 feet on average, according to the company's website. Evidently, these massive warehouses have ample room to stock a large number and wide variety of products, from bulk packs of toilet paper to patio furniture.

But aside from fan-favorite items like the legendary rotisserie chickens and food court hotdogs, the warehouse club offers some unexpected and even strange products and services. Here are some of the weirdest items members can purchase at their local Costco or through the company's website.

1 Giant Plush Bears

Costco is known for its bulk items, but its extra-large offerings are not limited to food and other groceries. A prime example of this is a 93-inch plush bear big enough to tower over a small child, as shown in pictures of the item on Costco's website. The sizable bear is available at a cool price of $399, and comes in blonde and rainbow colors.

2 Jamon Iberico, aka the Best Ham in the World

Costco customers may be surprised to learn that the warehouse offers a type of ham often touted as the best in the world. The Covap Jamon Iberico Bellota ham leg comes from pigs that are acorn-fed, roam freely on a minimum of two and a half acres, and are raised in southern Spain's Valle de los Pedroches. Aged for more than 3 years and weighing over 15 pounds, this massive piece of cured meat costs more than $500 and comes with a stand and knife to help with slicing, according to Costco's site.

3 Saunas

Costco not only sells saunas, but it sells several varieties. The warehouse club's site lists smaller saunas that fit just one to two people, as well as others that can fit three, four, and even six. The six-person sauna is listed for a price of nearly $5,000 and features 15 heating panels and four built-in speakers.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Whole Parmesan Wheels

For cheese lovers, nothing is better than an unreasonable mound of grated parmesan on top of a favorite pasta dish. Rather than buying the small parmesan wedges that are available at typical grocery stores, Costco customers can snag an entire wheel of the hard, granular cheese for nearly $1,000. The whole wheel Parmigiano Reggiano weighs roughly 72 pounds, is imported from Italy, and is aged for a minimum of 24 months.

5 Swimming Pools

For those on the hunt for an above-ground pool, Costco has you covered. The company's site currently offers several large and small varieties. One standout listing is roughly 31 feet long, 16 feet wide, and has a water capacity of nearly 14,000 gallons.

6 Vacations

While Costco is best known for its grocery offerings and deals, some fans of the company may not know it can also help them book a dream getaway. Costco Travel allows users to book vacation packages, flights, hotels, and car rentals online.

7 Burial Caskets

While Costco's choice to sell caskets has the potential to seem strange, some shoppers may be pleased by their competitive prices. Funerals can be extremely expensive affairs. According to the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA), the national median cost of a metal casket alone was $2,500 in 2021. The handful of casket offerings currently listed on Costco's website range in price from $1,149.99 to $1,599.99.