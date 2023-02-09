Skip to content

7 Weirdest Things You Can Buy at Costco

There's way more to the warehouse than groceries and toilet paper.
By Zoe Strozewski
Published on February 9, 2023 | 2:01 PM
Costco lovers can attest that while the popular warehouse club doesn't sell everything, it definitely seems to come close.

The size of Costco warehouses ranges from 80,000 to 230,000 square feet, encompassing 146,000 feet on average, according to the company's website.  Evidently, these massive warehouses have ample room to stock a large number and wide variety of products, from bulk packs of toilet paper to patio furniture.

But aside from fan-favorite items like the legendary rotisserie chickens and food court hotdogs, the warehouse club offers some unexpected and even strange products and services. Here are some of the weirdest items members can purchase at their local Costco or through the company's website.

1

Giant Plush Bears

Costco large rainbow-colored plush bear
Costco

Costco is known for its bulk items, but its extra-large offerings are not limited to food and other groceries. A prime example of this is a 93-inch plush bear big enough to tower over a small child, as shown in pictures of the item on Costco's website. The sizable bear is available at a cool price of $399, and comes in blonde and rainbow colors.

2

Jamon Iberico, aka the Best Ham in the World

Costco Jamon Iberico on a stand with a knife
Costco

Costco customers may be surprised to learn that the warehouse offers a type of ham often touted as the best in the world. The Covap Jamon Iberico Bellota ham leg comes from pigs that are acorn-fed, roam freely on a minimum of two and a half acres, and are raised in southern Spain's Valle de los Pedroches. Aged for more than 3 years and weighing over 15 pounds, this massive piece of cured meat costs more than $500 and comes with a stand and knife to help with slicing, according to Costco's site.

3

Saunas

sauna room
Shutterstock

Costco not only sells saunas, but it sells several varieties. The warehouse club's site lists smaller saunas that fit just one to two people, as well as others that can fit three, four, and even six. The six-person sauna is listed for a price of nearly $5,000 and features 15 heating panels and four built-in speakers.

    4

    Whole Parmesan Wheels

    Costco whole wheel of parmigiano reggiano
    Costco

    For cheese lovers, nothing is better than an unreasonable mound of grated parmesan on top of a favorite pasta dish. Rather than buying the small parmesan wedges that are available at typical grocery stores, Costco customers can snag an entire wheel of the hard, granular cheese for nearly $1,000. The whole wheel Parmigiano Reggiano weighs roughly 72 pounds, is imported from Italy, and is aged for a minimum of 24 months.

    5

    Swimming Pools

    above ground pool
    Courtesy of Costco

    For those on the hunt for an above-ground pool, Costco has you covered. The company's site currently offers several large and small varieties. One standout listing is roughly 31 feet long, 16 feet wide, and has a water capacity of nearly 14,000 gallons.

    6

    Vacations

    woman relaxing on beach, ocean view, Vacation Outdoors Seascape
    Shutterstock

    While Costco is best known for its grocery offerings and deals, some fans of the company may not know it can also help them book a dream getaway. Costco Travel allows users to book vacation packages, flights, hotels, and car rentals online.

    7

    Burial Caskets

    Costco dark-colored casket with a white interior
    Costco

    While Costco's choice to sell caskets has the potential to seem strange, some shoppers may be pleased by their competitive prices. Funerals can be extremely expensive affairs. According to the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA), the national median cost of a metal casket alone was $2,500 in 2021. The handful of casket offerings currently listed on Costco's website range in price from $1,149.99 to $1,599.99.

    Zoe Strozewski is a News Writer for Eat This, Not That! A Chicago native who now lives in New Jersey, she graduated from Kean University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more about Zoe
