What Using Fish Oil Pills Every Day Does to Your Body

Fish oil –a.k.a. the oil extracted from the fish tissue – is one of the most consumed nutritional supplements in the US. The oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have many beneficial effects on human health. Unfortunately, the human body cannot produce omega-3 fatty acids, so you'll have to rely on foods like fatty fish – such as mackerel, tuna, and herring – to get them. But if you don't eat a lot of oily fish, taking a fish oil supplement every day can help you attain your daily omega-3 fatty acid requirements. That said, omega-3 fatty acids can also be obtained from plant sources – such as walnuts and soy – but research has shown that the omega-3s gotten from fish oil are more beneficial for human health. So, how exactly do omega-3 fatty acids help you? To answer this, Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with Megan Wong, a registered dietitian at AlgaeCal, who explains what happens to your body when you take Fish oils. Read on to find out the various ways fish oil pills can benefit your health.

1 Lowers Inflammation

According to Wong, "not only do omega 3 fatty acids reduce the production of substances that trigger inflammation, but newer research has shown that they also increase the levels of molecules that actively fight inflammation. These are called specialized pro-resolving mediators (or SPM)."

2 Supports Bone Health

Fish oils can also do your bones a lot of good. "Chronic inflammation is one of the underlying causes of osteoporosis," Wong says. She added that "taking omega-3 fatty acids can help to keep inflammation at bay, which in turn strengthens your bones. But this is often an overlooked way to keep bones strong and healthy."

3 Keeps Your Heart Healthy

According to Wong, "one of the latest systematic reviews on omega-3 fatty acids and heart health concluded that omega-3 fatty acids reduced cardiovascular mortality and improved cardiovascular outcomes." She noted that "this isn't surprising since we know that omega 3s are involved in regulating vasodilation, platelet aggregation, inflammation, and oxidation. Keeping these in check helps to make sure you have healthy blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood flow."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Boosts Your Brain Function

Wong explains that "omega 3 fats are needed to build brain and nerve cells and are crucial for proper brain development and function. They improve communication between brain and nerve cells and protect from inflammation. If you're focusing on brain health, look for an omega-3 supplement with more docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), as DHA plays a bigger role in brain health compared to Eicosapentaenoic acid EPA, even though they're both omega-3 fatty acids."

5 Improves Eye Health

"Studies show that omega-3 fatty acids can help improve dry eyes as well as offer protection from macular degeneration and glaucoma," Wong says. "These benefits likely stem from its anti-inflammatory properties and its ability to improve oil production in eye glands, keeping eyes lubricated," she added.