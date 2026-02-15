6 Chain Restaurants With the Best Chicken Fajitas, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal 6 chains serving sizzling, flavor-packed chicken fajitas.

There’s something irresistible about a hot skillet of chicken fajitas. When the meat is marinated properly and paired with perfectly cooked onions and peppers, fajitas are satisfying. But not every chain serves crave-worthy fajitas.

From lack of seasoning to not enough of the fixings, fajitas can go from a sizzling showstopper to a bland. And when you’re paying restaurant prices, a mediocre meal doesn’t cut it. To find the chains that serve only the best, Eat This, Not That! asked Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, to reveal his go-to spots. Here are the top six.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Chili’s has always been known for its famous fajitas, but now they’re even better. In 2024, the casual sit-down chain revamped its fajitas.

“The tortillas are better quality, the marinade process for its fajita chicken is improved and the overall presentation is elevated,” says Chef Corrie.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is a classic Tex-Mex casual dining chain with fajitas as a staple item.

“The sizzling chicken fajitas are served with grilled vegetables, tortillas, rice and beans, with options for different portion sizes and mix-ins,” says Chef Corrie. “The food is excellent and flavorful,” he adds.

Rosa Mexicano

Rosa Mexicano is a small upscale chain that celebrates the cooking technique and culture of Mexican cuisine.

“People who know food point to Rosa Mexicano for its true dedication to authentic Mexican cooking,” says Chef Corrie. “They get the details right, from the quality of the chicken and its marinade to serving it with tortillas made by hand. It’s the kind of place you trust for a consistently excellent and genuine meal, even on a special night out.”

El Cholo

El Cholo has been a Los Angeles landmark since 1923, and it’s been a place I’ve been to a lot, especially in college. The Mid-City location on Western (the original) was a USC hangout and overall considered an LA institution. The famous restaurant is expanding and has a few spots in LA, as well as Orange County and one in Salt Lake City. Beloved for its signature green tamales, Chef Corrie points out that El Cholo’s chicken fajitas are also a menu staple not to be missed.

“Their chicken fajitas are the definition of a classic, prepared with a time-tested recipe that focuses on simple, powerful flavors,” he explains. “The chicken is always tender and grilled just right, and it’s served with fresh tortillas made right in their kitchen every day. It’s a pure, comforting tradition on a plate.”

Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar

Florida chain Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar is all about fun and flavor. They serve a huge portion of delicious, perfectly grilled chicken fajitas that sizzle to your table.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Everything from the guacamole to the salsa tastes incredibly fresh,” says Chef Corrie. “It’s the perfect spot for a lively group dinner where you know the food will be satisfying and the mood will be high.”

El Tiempo Cantina

El Tiempo Cantina is a Texas-based chain that has been making authentic Tex-Mex food for over 60 years. The atmosphere is lively and has a cozy-at-home feel.

“The small chain prides itself on delivering quality fajitas by using flavorful hand-cut meats and made-from-scratch tortillas,” says Chef Corrie. “You won’t find better chicken fajitas in Houston!”