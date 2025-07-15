5 Fast-Food Chains That Have “Gone Downhill” in 2025

Fast-food was once widely considered to be a cheap, cheerful, tasty option that—while not exactly healthy—was convenient and affordable. Those days seem long gone, and even with fast-food chains doing their best to lure people back with in-app deals and promotions, customers are spending less and cooking at home more, or getting their money’s worth in more fast-casual spots. So which chains have gone downhill this year, according to customers sharing their opinions online? Here are five restaurants that have declined in overall quality, according to guests.

Subway

Subway’s quality has gone downhill, customers say. “Anyone else noticed you get more bread than filling in these sandwiches? I find it false advertisement that they always show stacked sandwiches in the commercials. You get yours, and it’s barely filling,” one Redditor complained. “Subway was the bomb like 20 years ago around the last time I had it. Big ol’ foot longs packed with everything you asked for. The pizza sub was my all-time fav and the $5 price was unbeatable. Now I see pics of their laughably-skinny subs along with the insulting $6 inches, 6 bucks marketing slogan and I just die inside,” another commented.

KFC

KFC’s food is wildly inconsistent, customers complain, and poor value for money. “I have tried various KFCs over the last 5 years or so and the chicken is always old and terrible, the sides are terrible. It just sucks. What happened and why have all the fried chicken chains gotten so terrible? Same issue with Popeye’s,” one Redditor said.

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. is overpriced, customers say, and simply not worth the money anymore. “A basic value menu chicken sandwich has gone from 1.50 to 4.50. it should not cost 6 dollars to get an order of fries from a fast food restaurant, I mean at most those fries cost them 30 cents,” one former fan complained. “They were always on the pricier end and nowadays I agree with you the prices are super ridiculous,” another responded. “I don’t think it’s corporate greed though. A big factor is the cost of ingredients (inflation).”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Del Taco

Del Taco is a shadow of its former self, customers and employees say. “As an anonymous employee, I just wanted to share my thoughts on some major changes that have taken place recently. The company has eliminated what used to bring in customers. For example, 3 snack tacos for $2.49 on Taco Tuesday is now a far cry from two years ago when it was 3 snack tacos for just $1,” one Redditor shared.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts isn’t worth the money anymore, customers say. “Dunks declined in quality, when they stopped making the donuts in the shops,” one customer said. “They run out of product way before lunch, the quality is awful, the donut size has been reduced dramatically and (at least by me) they no longer cut the bagel in half and the bagels are very rubbery as if they simply have some kid toss the bagel in a microwave and then swipe the barest amount of cream cheese on it. Nothing is made fresh in the store,” another complained.