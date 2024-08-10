I Tried the 7 Healthiest Fast-Food Meals—Here's What I'll Actually Order Again

Fast food is often the easiest option when you're on the go, but sometimes you want something lighter than the usual burger and fries. Thankfully, most fast-food restaurants now offer healthier choices like wraps, grilled chicken, and salads. But let's be real—do these healthy fast-food meals actually taste good? Sure, they might be better for you, but who wants to spend money on a meal that doesn't taste great?

To get to the bottom of this, I decided to taste these healthier options myself. With some help from registered dietitians Lisa Young, PhD, RDN and Mary Sabat, MS, RDN, LD, I picked out the healthiest menu items from popular fast-food spots and gave them a try. Below, I'm sharing my honest thoughts on how they taste and why our dietitians recommended them in the first place. And just so you know—out of the seven meals I tried, there was only one that I disliked!

Now, I'm not saying fast food is suddenly healthy—most options are still loaded with sodium, fat, sugar, and calories. But there's a big difference between Wendy's 1,100-calorie, 82-grams-fat Dave's Triple burger and their 440-calorie, 24-grams-fat Apple Pecan Salad.

If you're curious about making better choices at the drive-thru, keep reading to find out which meals I'd order again and which one I'll be skipping next time. Below, I've ranked my favorites from best to worst, with my least favorite option that I'd skip next time at the very bottom. For more, check out 60 Low-Calorie Fast-Food Meals.

The Best: Taco Bell Cantina Chicken Power Bowl

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 490

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1,150 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 25 g

What our expert says: "The Taco Bell Cantina Chicken Power Bowl is a commendable fast food choice, especially for those seeking a balanced and nutritious meal. With 490 calories, it provides a reasonable energy intake, while its 25 grams of protein support muscle maintenance and repair, promoting satiety and helping to keep you full longer. The bowl also boasts 11 grams of fiber, which aids in digestion, helps regulate blood sugar levels, and supports overall gut health. The combination of lean chicken, wholesome ingredients, and various vegetables ensures you're getting essential vitamins and minerals." – Sabat

The taste: This was by far my favorite healthy fast-food item that I tried. The seasoned rice, black beans, slow-roasted chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole, and avocado ranch sauce all made for a super satisfying bowl, and it felt too good to be true that I could eat such a filling meal for only $8.50. I'm not usually a big fan of Taco Bell, but if I find myself at this fast-food chain, I will gladly order this high-protein bowl again.

Wendy's Apple Pecan Salad

Nutrition (Per salad) :

Calories : 440

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,160 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 31 g

What our expert says: "Wendy's Apple Pecan Salad is a well-rounded fast food option, offering a nutritious balance of protein, fiber, and healthy fats. With 440 calories, it provides a moderate calorie count suitable for a meal, while delivering 31 grams of protein, which supports muscle maintenance and satiety. The inclusion of romaine lettuce, apple bites, and spring mix ensures a good intake of vitamins and minerals, along with dietary fiber, which aids digestion. The pomegranate vinaigrette dressing adds a flavorful yet light touch, and the blue cheese crumbles contribute calcium and probiotics. The grilled chicken is a lean protein source, and the roasted pecans add healthy fats and a satisfying crunch." – Sabat

The taste: The first thing I noticed when I took the lid off of this Wendy's salad is that they certainly didn't skimp on the chicken and bley cheese toppings, which earns this salad a ton of points in my book. The apples and dried cranberries were a great touch of sweetness, and I enjoyed the crunch of the toasted pecans. My one complaint is that a few pieces of the spring mix were a bit old, so I had to pick them out of the bowl. Because of the sweet and savory flavors and the amount of chicken you get with this salad, I'd order this one if I needed a quick, healthy meal on the go.

McDonald's Fruit and Maple Oatmeal

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 320

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 64 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 6 g

What our expert says: "The McDonald's Fruit and Maple Oatmeal is a healthy breakfast option, especially for those on the go, due to its nutritious blend of ingredients. This oatmeal provides complex carbohydrates, which are essential for sustained energy throughout the morning, and contains 4 grams of fiber, which aids in digestion and promotes satiety. Including diced apples and a cranberry raisin blend enhances the flavor and adds natural sweetness, vitamins, and antioxidants. While it has 6 grams of protein, which is relatively low, the light cream can contribute a bit more protein and a creamy texture. Overall, McDonald's Fruit and Maple Oatmeal is a convenient and wholesome breakfast option, providing a good mix of fiber, vitamins, and energy-boosting carbohydrates." – Sabat

The taste: I don't eat breakfast at McDonald's often at all, but the times I've indulged have usually been after a late night out with friends. When that's the case, I usually treat myself to a breakfast sandwich and hashbrowns, and the chain's oatmeal never even crosses my mind. But this one was a pleasant surprise for me. This fast-food oatmeal had perfect creaminess, and I loved the brown sugar, apples, and dried fruit toppings. Next time, I would maybe only use half the dried fruit to cut down on some of the sugar and maybe add my own scoop of nut butter, but overall, this McDonald's oatmeal was a nice treat.

Chipotle Lifestyle Wholesome Bowl

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 460

Fat : 29 g

Carbs : 18 g

Protein : 35 g

What our expert says: "You might want to try Chipotle's Lifestyle Wholesome Bowl for its balanced and nutritious profile, especially if you're health-conscious or following a low-carb diet. With just 460 calories, it packs an impressive 35 grams of protein, making it an excellent choice for muscle repair and satiety. The bowl is low in carbs, with only 18 grams, which is ideal for those watching their carbohydrate intake. The organic ingredients, including fresh lettuce, succulent chicken, vibrant fajita veggies, zesty fresh tomato salsa, and creamy guacamole, not only enhance the flavor but also ensure you're consuming high-quality, wholesome foods. This combination makes it a delicious, convenient, and healthy fast-food option." – Sabat

The taste: One of my favorite things about Chipotle is that everything on its menu tastes delicious, and most of it is relatively healthy compared to other fast-food restaurants. However, some menu items, like the Wholesome Lifestyle Bowl, are much lighter and lower in calories than others. The Chipotle near me didn't have the Lifestyle Bowls on the menu, so I just followed what it said online and ordered it that way, which was a super simple process. I don't think this bowl tastes as good without the Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette, but that dressing adds an extra 220 calories, so I can see why people recommend skipping it when you're watching your calorie intake.

Jimmy Johns Mediterranean Wrap

Nutrition (Per wrap) :

Calories : 760

Fat : 38 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 2,030 mg

Carbs : 69 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 37 g

What our expert says: "Made with Sabra Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, the Mediterranean Wrap from Jimmy Johns offers a plant-based protein source that is both flavorful and satisfying. The olive tapenade and crumbly feta cheese add healthy fats and a unique taste. At the same time, fresh cucumber, tomato, onion, and lettuce provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber, contributing to overall health and satiety. Wrapped in a spinach tortilla, this option is lower in calories and adds an extra nutrient boost. The oregano-basil seasoning and oil & vinegar dressing enhance the Mediterranean profile without adding excessive calories. With a calorie range of 480-780, depending on customization, this wrap is a delicious and nutritious choice for those seeking a wholesome meal at Jimmy John's." – Sabat

The taste: I'm a creature of habit at Jimmy Johns and order the Beach Club every single time, so I had to force myself to order this Mediterranean Wrap instead. But I'm glad I did. The hummus, olive tapenade, chicken, and feta cheese were all super flavorful, and I loved the slight savoriness of the spinach tortilla itself. In my opinion, one of the most overpowering flavors was the olive tapenade, so those who aren't olive enthusiasts may want to skip this one.

Chick-fil-A Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 390

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 770 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 28 g

What our expert says: "The Chick-fil-A Grilled Chicken Sandwich is a lean protein option that's lower in calories and fat compared to popular deep-fried alternatives." – Young6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The taste: I have to admit, I don't think I'll ever enjoy the grilled chicken options at Chick-fil-A as much as their fried chicken. However, this one was still pretty tasty compared to other grilled options I've had at restaurant chains. I liked the addition of lettuce and tomato, but this sandwich itself wouldn't have much flavor if I didn't use the Honey BBQ sauce that it came with. All in all, this sandwich was pretty tasty, but it made me miss the original Chick-fil-A sandwich.

The Worst Order I'd Skip: Dunkin' Egg and Cheese on English Muffin

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 460

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1,010 mg

Carbs : 66 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 19 g

What our expert says: "The Egg & Cheese from Dunkin' has fewer calories compared to other options, making it a suitable choice for those monitoring their caloric intake. It contains high-quality protein from the egg and cheese, which can help keep you full and satisfied, and the cheese also contains helpful calcium." – Young

The taste: So now we've gotten to the one item on the list that I will not be ordering ever again. Here's the thing: it wasn't the worst thing I've ever ordered at a restaurant chain, but it's hard to describe the flavor of this Dunkin' Egg & Cheese because the flavors felt almost nonexistent. It was just…bland. It's nice to have a fast-food breakfast sandwich for under 500 calories, but this one would need to be doused in some hot sauce to be enjoyable. If I needed a quick coffee and breakfast sandwich, I would head to Starbucks and enjoy one of theirs.

