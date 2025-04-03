5 Restaurants That Were Huge in the '90s but Are Almost Gone

The 1990s were an amazing time for food and restaurants—chain eateries were at their strongest, sushi went mainstream, and people had money to spend eating out. "I think the '90s were the great era of restaurants in America," food writer and former GQ restaurant critic Alan Richman told Taste. Starbucks was only just becoming a household name, and it seemed like a whole new culinary world was opening up. Sadly, some of the most successful brands in the 90s are all but gone. Here are 5 restaurants that were huge in the 90s but disappearing fast today.

Rainforest Cafe

There are just 16 Rainforest Cafes left in the U.S., a far cry from its heyday when there were 45 locations around the world. The beloved animal-themed restaurants are still fondly remembered by customers who absolutely loved visiting in the 90s. "Came here to say Rainforest. I loved that place so much," one Redditor said. "I liked Rainforest Cafe just cause it was so cool," another agreed.

Fuddruckers

Americans used to love Fuddruckers, which had nearly 200 locations across the country, but now the chain is a shadow of its former self. "Fuddruckers and Ruby Tuesday. Loved burgers and random decor. My Fudd had a section of celebrity mug shots that I loved," one Redditor said. "Yeah Fuddruckers, cheese pump buckets and all. Cover my fries in that stuff. Mix some mayo and mustard on my burger. Eat, then play the Bad Dudes arcade game they have in the back," another nostalgic fan recalled.

Chi-Chi's

Play

Mexican restaurant chain Chi-Chi's was wildly popular in the 90s, expanding to more than 200 locations before declaring bankruptcy in 2004 and closing down. "They were done in pretty much overnight by an E. coli outbreak caused by a bad batch of lettuce," one Redditor said [note: it was actually green onions]. "They were as common as Chilis or Applebees back in the day, and then suddenly, gone." Fans of the restaurant will be thrilled to hear the chain is coming back in 2025.

I Tried the Chili From 5 Dine-In Chains & the Best Delivered Perfectly Balanced Flavors

Friendly's

Friendly's was once one of the most popular restaurant chains in the U.S., and guests still have fond memories of the place. "My mom would bring us there as a kid and I would always get chicken fingers and fries and then a cone head ice cream," one remembered. There are just 103 restaurants left across the country, with 23 locations closed down between 2020 and 2022 alone.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays is struggling to stay afloat after filing for bankruptcy in November 2024, but the iconic chain was incredibly successful in the 90s and even the 2000s. "I worked there in the 90s in Boston on Newbury street. My first job. So many fun memories working there. Great staff and made great money. I liked the food, but every single item was microwaved," one Redditor shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e