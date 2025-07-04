 Skip to content

The 7 Best Sandwich Chains in America

Redditors weigh in on the sandwich chains with the best subs, rolls, and cold cuts.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on July 4, 2025 | 7:45 AM

I live in Philadelphia, so I rarely go to a sandwich chain because there is a great mom-and-pops sandwich shop within a mile of wherever you are. However, if you don’t live in the world’s hoagie and Philly cheesesteak capital, a few chains are serving up some of the freshest and tastiest sandwiches and subs around. The people of Reddit have spoken: Here are the seven best sandwich chains in America.

Jersey Mike’s

jersey mike's the original italian
Jersey Mike's

In a Reddit feed, diners debated the best sandwich chains in the country. “Jersey Mike’s and it’s not even close,” one responded. “Yep. 100%,” another agreed. What makes it so great? People love their sub rolls and the cold cuts are “sliced to order,” says a Redditor. “As fresh as you can get at a chain.” What should you order? “13 Original Italian or #56 Big Kahuna (I add chipotle mayo) are my Jersey Mike’s go to sandwiches. I have never found a national chain that comes close to them,” one revealed.

Potbelly

Potbelly Chicken Club Sandwich
Potbelly

Many noted that Potbelly has some of the best sandwiches and sides. “Potbelly’s for me. I love their dream bars, and their hot peppers. The chicken club sandwich is my favorite!” writes one Redditor. “They have the best damn cookies anywhere,” another adds. A few people commented that the chain has the best veggie subs. “I like the combination of cheese, mushrooms, onions, and all the other goodies!” one said. “Honestly, I personally don’t get the hype for Jersey Mike’s over Potbelly’s. Yes, you get to see them fresh slice your ingredients at Mike’s and fresh is definitely neat, but doesn’t fresh doesn’t automatically mean superior ingredients or flavor. I think I’ve done three side to side comparisons now of like-to-like sandwiches, and for me, Potbelly’s wins in flavor vs. Jersey Mike’s hands down every time,” one argued.

Firehouse

Firehouse Hook and Ladder Sub
Firehouse Subs

Several maintain that Firehouse is “slept on” and deserves to be on the list. “Firehouse just feels different from a lot of other chains, if that makes sense. Also, their pickles and brownies slap,” another agreed.

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John's Toasted Sandwiches
Jimmy John’s

Lots of people choose Jimmy John’s as the best sandwich shop. “Jimmy johns is great,” one writes, “and arguably has higher quality cold cuts than jersey mikes at better prices.” Another maintains that “Jimmy John’s is much better for price.”

7 Steakhouse Chains That Serve the Best Burgers

Jason’s Deli

Jason's Deli Reuben the Great (Pastrami)
Jason's Deli/Facebook

Lots of people are still fans of Jason’s Deli. “I had Jason’s deli recently on a trip to AZ and it was so good. Wish they had them up north,” one Redditor writes.

Publix

Boar's Head Ultimate Sub
Publlx

As someone who attended college in Orlando, Florida, where Publix dominates, I can confirm that the grocery store’s sandwiches live up to the hype. From the Philly Cheesesteaks to the high quality cold cuts in the subs, you can’t go wrong. “I know it’s a supermarket, but Publix,” writes one Redditor in a forum devoted to the best sandwich chains in the country. “Had it while I was down in the keys. The fried chicken subs are heaven when you ve got a hang over,” another agrees.

Wegmans

wegmans danny's favorite sub sandwich
Wegmans

East coast sandwich fans are also adamant about getting Wegmans on the list. “I see your Publix and raise you Wegmans,” one writes. “This is my pick, too. Many great sandwiches,” another adds.  “Outside of Jersey Mike’s like many others have said, I’ll also say Wegmans has FANTASTIC sandwiches. I know it’s a supermarket but they’re usually my go-to,” another agreed.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
Filed Under
More in Restaurants
  • 7 Starbucks Orders That Really Annoy the Baristas

    7 Starbucks Orders That Annoy the Baristas

  • Italian Sub Sandwiches. italian sub marine sandwich lunch.

    The 7 Best Sandwich Chains in America

  • 5 Fast-Food Chains That Use Processed Cheese on Their Burgers

    5 Fast-Food Chains That Use Processed Cheese

  • Freddy's Dr. Pepper Frost

    Dr Pepper Just Dropped a New Frozen Dessert

  • McDonald's Blueberry & Crème Pie

    McDonald's Confirms Return of a Dessert

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.