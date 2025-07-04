The 7 Best Sandwich Chains in America

I live in Philadelphia, so I rarely go to a sandwich chain because there is a great mom-and-pops sandwich shop within a mile of wherever you are. However, if you don’t live in the world’s hoagie and Philly cheesesteak capital, a few chains are serving up some of the freshest and tastiest sandwiches and subs around. The people of Reddit have spoken: Here are the seven best sandwich chains in America.

Jersey Mike’s

In a Reddit feed, diners debated the best sandwich chains in the country. “Jersey Mike’s and it’s not even close,” one responded. “Yep. 100%,” another agreed. What makes it so great? People love their sub rolls and the cold cuts are “sliced to order,” says a Redditor. “As fresh as you can get at a chain.” What should you order? “13 Original Italian or #56 Big Kahuna (I add chipotle mayo) are my Jersey Mike’s go to sandwiches. I have never found a national chain that comes close to them,” one revealed.

Potbelly

Many noted that Potbelly has some of the best sandwiches and sides. “Potbelly’s for me. I love their dream bars, and their hot peppers. The chicken club sandwich is my favorite!” writes one Redditor. “They have the best damn cookies anywhere,” another adds. A few people commented that the chain has the best veggie subs. “I like the combination of cheese, mushrooms, onions, and all the other goodies!” one said. “Honestly, I personally don’t get the hype for Jersey Mike’s over Potbelly’s. Yes, you get to see them fresh slice your ingredients at Mike’s and fresh is definitely neat, but doesn’t fresh doesn’t automatically mean superior ingredients or flavor. I think I’ve done three side to side comparisons now of like-to-like sandwiches, and for me, Potbelly’s wins in flavor vs. Jersey Mike’s hands down every time,” one argued.

Firehouse

Several maintain that Firehouse is “slept on” and deserves to be on the list. “Firehouse just feels different from a lot of other chains, if that makes sense. Also, their pickles and brownies slap,” another agreed.

Jimmy John’s

Lots of people choose Jimmy John’s as the best sandwich shop. “Jimmy johns is great,” one writes, “and arguably has higher quality cold cuts than jersey mikes at better prices.” Another maintains that “Jimmy John’s is much better for price.”

Jason’s Deli

Lots of people are still fans of Jason’s Deli. “I had Jason’s deli recently on a trip to AZ and it was so good. Wish they had them up north,” one Redditor writes.

Publix

As someone who attended college in Orlando, Florida, where Publix dominates, I can confirm that the grocery store's sandwiches live up to the hype. From the Philly Cheesesteaks to the high quality cold cuts in the subs, you can't go wrong. "I know it's a supermarket, but Publix," writes one Redditor in a forum devoted to the best sandwich chains in the country. "Had it while I was down in the keys. The fried chicken subs are heaven when you ve got a hang over," another agrees.

Wegmans

East coast sandwich fans are also adamant about getting Wegmans on the list. “I see your Publix and raise you Wegmans,” one writes. “This is my pick, too. Many great sandwiches,” another adds. “Outside of Jersey Mike’s like many others have said, I’ll also say Wegmans has FANTASTIC sandwiches. I know it’s a supermarket but they’re usually my go-to,” another agreed.