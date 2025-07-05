Cheesecake Factory Just Unveiled a New Flavor for National Cheesecake Day

As a food writer, I can confirm that there is a “national” day honoring almost every type of food imaginable, from pizza to pickles. In the weeks leading up to that day, I receive endless emails about that particular type of food, including new product launches, special deals, and merch honoring said food item. July is full of lots of food-celebrating days, fried chicken (July 6), gummy worms (July 15), and cheesecake (July 30). It comes as zero surprise that The Cheesecake Factory is doing something major to celebrate the latter.

Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle Is Arriving on July 30

The restaurant shared news about an exciting new cheesecake flavor on social media. “Meet the newest member of the cheesecake fam: Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle! Available on National Cheesecake Day, 7/30. Make summer even peachier!” the brand captioned the post with a video of the delicious-looking dessert.

Fans Are So Excited

Followers were ecstatic over the news. “FINALLY 🔥,” commented one. “IVE BEEN WAITING FOR A NEW FLAVOR FOREVER,” another added. “OMG! This is perfect! 🍑🍑🍑,” a third chimed in. “Ughh you really gunna make me wait a month for this???” another joked.

You Can Also Get Half Off a Slice That Day

The chain offers an “Any Slice, Half Price” deal on National Cheesecake Day, July 30 to celebrate the big day. The offer is only valid for Cheesecake Rewards members dining in on that day.

And, There Is an Opportunity to Give Back

There is also a charitable offer for the holiday. “For every slice of Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle sold through July 29, 2026, we’re donating $0.25 to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, with a nationwide network of partner food banks, agencies, food pantries and meal programs helping to provide billions of meals to people facing hunger,” the restaurant states on its website.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

There Are 23 New Items on the Menu

This year, Cheesecake Factory added 23 new items to its already extensive menu of over 250 items to “bring even more variety” to the restaurant. Items include a Mushroom Burger, White Chicken Chili, Bistro Shrimp Pasta, Double Smash Cheeseburger, Chicken Shawarma, and an Asian Cucumber Salad.