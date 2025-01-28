I Tried 10 American Cheese Slices & the Best Was Not the Brand You Think

When you're going to grab a snack out of the fridge for a little bit of quick protein before dinner, or what they're really known for, making grilled cheese sandwiches, it's important to pick the right American cheese. It might seem like they're all the same (I'm guilty of thinking that, as well, before this assignment), but that's far from true.

Some are creamier than others, some are more flavorful than others, some are easier to pick apart. I tried 11 different American cheese slices to find the best one and there is a clear winner. Surprisingly it's probably not the one you think it is! The order is starting with my least favorite, ending in my favorite

The Fresh Market Sliced American Cheese

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 70

Fat : 6g

Sodium : 240mg

Carbs : 1g

Protein : 4g

This American cheese from The Fresh Market has no preservatives, no binders, and no fillers and is made with cow milk not treated with rBST. That said, it seems like we're off to a great start with this one.

The Look:

It has a thin look to it, that nostalgic smell, and a bit of an artificial feel. It appears to be a good option, pretty standard for American cheese. Let's see how the taste holds up!

The Taste:

It has a wonderful creamy texture. The initial taste is good, but then there's a slight aftertaste that creeps in that is unpleasant to me. It left a funky taste in my mouth and I'm not the biggest fan. I wouldn't buy this again.

Price Point:

Cost per package: $4.49

Cost per serving: About $0.45

Organic Valley Yellow American Cheese

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 80

Fat : 6g

Sodium : 270mg

Carbs : 1g

Protein : 4g

The Organic Valley American Cheese is ethically sourced from small family farms, organic, and pasture raised with no antibiotics, no synthetic hormones, no toxic pesticides, and no GMOs. So far so good!

The Look:

When I took out a slice, the first thing I noticed is that it has more of a bright, almost reddish orange hue. It's missing that artificial smell that some American cheeses have, as well.

The Taste:

The texture is slightly bouncy. It's hearty instead of being creamy, and almost has a bit of a snap to it when you first bite into the slice. It's not bad and if you're looking for a healthier option, it's fine, but if you're reaching for American cheese, you're probably going for that really creamy texture. This just wasn't it.

Price Point:

Cost per package: $5.99

Cost per serving: About $0.75

Boar's Head White American (sliced per pound)

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 110

Fat : 9g

Sodium : 350mg

Carbs : 1g

Protein : 6g

Boar's Head has a great reputation, so I'm excited that we were able to secure a few Boar's Head products for this roundup. Let's see how they compare to other options out there.

The Look:

Right away, it doesn't stick as much as other options that are sliced to order, which is convenient. It doesn't have a strong smell to it and looks nice and smooth.

The Taste:

I'm shocked to say that there's not much flavor. I expected this cheese to have a strong taste, and it's extremely mild. Maybe some consumers would prefer that, which is completely fine, but other options out there like Land O Lakes are more delicious in my opinion. This selection from Boar's Head would be more for texture than for taste.

Price Point:

Cost per pound: $7.99

PICS Yellow American Cheese Slices (2% Milk)

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 50

Fat : 3g

Sodium : 320mg

Carbs : 2g

Protein : 4g

Starting with the PICS 2% Yellow American, advertised that it has about a third less fat as some other options. It comes in individually packaged plastic wraps to keep the slices from sticking.

The Look:

It looks like your typical single slice that you'd bust out for a quick snack or to make a creamy grilled cheese. It smells nostalgic, ever so slightly fake-ish, which, in the case of American cheese, is kind of what's expected.

The Taste:

Giving it a taste, it's pretty good! Again, understanding that this isn't going to taste like French cheese, it just serves its purpose for a creamy snack. It tastes good without leaving a bad aftertaste like some of the others. It has a kind of plastic texture, but overall not bad.

Price Point:

Cost per package: $5.19

Cost per serving: About $0.32

Land O Lakes Yellow American Cheese

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 90

Fat : 8g

Sodium : 400mg

Carbs : 2g

Protein : 5g

Is there really a big difference between yellow and white American cheese? Let's give the yellow American cheese a try from Land O Lakes. I really liked the white, so I have high hopes for this one.

The Look:

This one appears thicker sliced than the white (mentioned below with a higher rating). The white American cheese stuck together a lot, and this stuck a lot less, so thicker slices might be best.

The Taste:

There really does seem to be a bit of a difference between the white and the yellow. For whatever reason, the yellow tastes a lot more artificial. It still has that really great creamy texture and a sharp taste, but this one has a hint of an aftertaste that's a bit artificial.

Price Point:

Cost per pound: $4.96

PICS White American Singles

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 50

Fat : 3.5g

Sodium : 280mg

Carbs : 2g

Protein : 3g

The PICS white American cheese is a pasteurized prepared cheese product and they advertise that it's an excellent source of calcium. At only 50 calories per slice, it's a great snack to grab for some quick protein.

The Look:

It's a little shockingly white in color with a plastic, closed off look on the edges. The slices have a stronger smell than the yellow American that I noticed right when I opened the package.

The Taste:

This is much creamier than the yellow slices that use 2% and feels a little more like melted cheese. It literally melts in my mouth! These are much better than the yellow American 2% slices in my opinion.

Price Point:

Cost per package: $5.19

Cost per serving: About $0.22

Kraft Singles American Cheese

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 50

Fat : 3.5g

Sodium : 210mg

Carbs : 2g

Protein : 3g

I had to include the OG in this roundup. Kraft Singles are made with real dairy. These American singles are the perfect ingredient for your grilled cheese sandwiches. Although I think it's fair to say that we all know what these taste like, I'm going to give it a fair assumption like I don't.

The Look:

These slices are wrapped individually in plastic and appear very creamy and smooth. There's not a super strong smell when I first cracked open the package. Now let's test out the creaminess!

The Taste:

These Kraft Singles have a bit of a sharp aftertaste, and a slightly artificial flavor, but the creaminess is on point and nostalgia needs to be factored in here. It tastes like childhood and now all we need is a big bowl of tomato soup.

Price Point:

Cost per package: $4.28

Cost per serving: About $0.18

Boar's Head Yellow American Cheese

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 110

Fat : 9g

Sodium : 350mg

Carbs : 1g

Protein : 6g

It came out of the package smoothly because it had paper behind each slice, making it a little easier to remove them. Very convenient! Let's see how the famous Boar's Head brand compares to the rest.

The Look:

Although it sliced very thin, it kept it shaped well. I was surprised about that since others are really hard to get out of the package when they're sliced thin.

The Taste:

When I bit into it, it had a bit of a harder texture, not as creamy as other options at all. Almost the texture of a cheddar, but this has much better flavor than some of the other cheeses I've tried.

Price Point:

Cost per package: $8.99

Cost per serving: About $1.12

Boar's Head White American Cheese

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 110

Fat : 9g

Sodium : 350mg

Carbs : 1g

Protein : 6g

Before starting this taste test, I was a little skeptical of the difference between yellow and white American cheeses, other than just personal preference I suppose, but for the sake of consistency, we're going give the white a try. Other brands have surprised me by there being a fairly big difference between the yellow and the white so far!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Look:

There's paper behind each slice to make it easier to remove, which is nice because it's sliced quite thin. It looks very similar (other than color) to its yellow counterpart. Let's see if it tastes the same.

The Taste:

Honestly, it doesn't taste the same at all! The yellow had a sharper taste and a firmer texture. This feels slightly softer and creamier, while still having a nice sharpness. An excellent choice!

Price Point:

Cost per package: $8.29

Cost per serving: About $1.04

Land O Lakes Refrigerated White Deli American Cheese Product, Sliced to Order

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 100

Fat : 8g

Sodium : 440mg

Carbs : 2g

Protein : 5g

It appears more natural and significantly more delicious looking than the ones wrapped in individual plastic. The thinly sliced Land O Lakes white American cheese looks the most appetizing so far.

The Look:

This cheese is quite thin and was sticking together and breaking apart when I tried to get it out of the package. It has a great feel to it, but it was hard to piece apart. It doesn't have a very strong smell to it at all.

The Taste:

This has incredible flavor. It's creamy, melts in my mouth and has a satisfying texture, with a sharpness that the prepackaged singles just don't have.

Price Point:

Cost per pound: $7.92

When it comes to American cheeses, a great option to keep in the fridge is Land O Lakes white American cheese.