7 Best Costco Items With Instant Savings Ending Soon

Costco offers the best deals on everything from electronics to food, no matter the day of the week. However, the warehouse offers some items at super-sized savings every month, slicing prices on popular items unbelievably low. This latest batch of “Instant Savings” items will return to regular prices soon. Here are the 7 best Costco items with Instant Savings you should throw in your cart now, or pay more for later.

NESCAFE Taster’s Choice Instant Coffee

NESCAFE Taster’s Choice Instant Coffee, House Blend, Light-Medium Roast,14 oz is always good to have on hand. Right now, it is $5 off, $14.69 if you order online, plus shipping and handling, or less in stores. “I have been drinking this coffee for several years, there is a large package at an affordable price. I like instant coffees and not strong ones. I recommend it.

Principally a fresh brewed coffee drinker I don’t like instant coffees that much but when an instant can provide a quick fix when brewing isn’t practical, Taster’s Choice comes the closest to matching a good brewed coffee,” one shopper writes.

Haagen Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars

Stock your freezer with some splurge-worthy treats. This box of 15 Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars is $3.50 off, but won’t be for long. The cool sweet ice cream bars have been pleasing crowds for years.

Wonderful Pistachios, Salt & Pepper

If you have savory cravings, pick up this 3-pound bag of Wonderful Pistachios, Salt & Pepper, for $4 off. “Absolutely fabulous! Delicious and the very best I have ever eaten. I’ve been a pistachio lover since I was about 5 years old when they were red and while watching cartoons! Now 63 years later I still eat a bowl every day (with a glass of wine – ha). Kirkland’s brand is just fair tasting but this brand with the salt and pepper added is, by far, the very best! Fresh, easy to open,” writes one shopper.

Henckels Forged X 14-piece Knife Block Set

Now is the time to refresh your knife collection. Henckels Forged X 14-piece Knife Block Set is on serious sale, $70 off, dropping the price to $129.99. “I love using Costco to restock my kitchen essentials,” writes a shopper, noting the “lovely smell of the wood block,” and the fact that it “has everything I will need, including the Santuko, steak, and serrated knives. They are sharp straight out of the box and I look forward to cooking more with them!”

Dove Advanced Care Invisible+ Deodorant

Dove Advanced Care Invisible+ Deodorant from Costco has been my go-to for year. This 4-pack lasts forever, and currently it is $4.50 off, $12.49 online, including shipping and handling, so I will replenish before it gets more expensive. “This deodorant smells nice and goes on smoothly. It helps keep me dry even during my workouts,” one shopper says. “Good deal compared to grocery store and drug store price. It smells the same as the one you get. This one is better since it is supposed to not leave an white stains which is a must. Would recommend ordering this,” another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nexxus Advanced Therappe Shampoo and Humectress Conditioner Set

Costo offers the best deals on salon-quality shampoo and conditioner. Get this set of Nexxus Advanced Therappe Shampoo and Humectress Conditioner Set, with 32 fl oz bottles for $10 off, $19.99 online. “I absolutely love this shampoo and conditioner. I have always through my years of using this product. Smells great, moisturizes my hair, keeps my hair from being damaged, beautiful shine. Thank you Costco for carrying this product at a great price. I definitely recommend this product to anyone. A must buy,” writes one shopper. “I have dry hair that requires a lot of conditioner. Shampoo typically dries it out even more. This shampoo feels — and forgive me, but I’m going to sound like a commercial now — rich and nourishing. The conditioner is very nice, too. This is salon-quality shampoo and conditioner at a very reasonable price. Highly recommended,” agrees another.

Vita Coco, Coconut Water

Coconut water is an excellent source of electrolytes, and Costco has a sweet deal on one of my favorite brands. Pick up an 18-pack case of Vita Coco, Coconut Water while it’s on major sale. The popular electrolyte-fueled beverage is $5.50 off. “​​This product is terrific! It’s like a tropical vacation in a bottle. The value for money is the real cherry on top of this coconut sundae. Every hydrating sip reminds me of lounging on a sunny beach – minus the airfare! I simply couldn’t be more satisfied with my purchase,” a shopper says.