7 Costco Snacks With Limited-Time Savings This Week

Looking for a delicious snack this summer? Costco has you covered. Whether you are craving a savory, salty, crunchy chip or a cold, sweet treat, there are many options at your local warehouse. And even better? A bunch of them are on sale, with limited-time savings this week. Here are the 7 best Costco snacks to shop for, on sale now.

SunChips Whole Grain

Stock up on SunChips ASAP. The SunChips Whole Grain variety pack with 30 bags – 10 Harvest Chedder, 8 Garden Salsa, 7 Original, and 5 French Onion – is just $16.99 after $5 off. “Best deal on Sun chips,” writes one shopper. “Sun chips are the best tasting healthy chips! This packaging gives you the choice of flavors in a good size serving bag and 30 count is perfect for distribution to share with shut in friends.”

Wonderful Pistachios, Salt & Pepper

Another savory snack is on major sale. This 3-pound bag of Wonderful Pistachios, Salt & Pepper, is $4 off. “Absolutely fabulous! Delicious and the very best I have ever eaten. I’ve been a pistachio lover since I was about 5 years old when they were red and while watching cartoons! Now 63 years later I still eat a bowl every day (with a glass of wine – ha). Kirkland’s brand is just fair tasting but this brand with the salt and pepper added is, by far, the very best! Fresh, easy to open,” a happy shopper writes.

RELATED: 11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury



Fruit by the Foot

My kids are obsessed with Fruit by the Foot. Whenever I buy it at the grocery store or Target, I feel like the box is instantly empty. Luckily, Costco sells the fruit treats way cheaper than anyone else. And right now, take an additional $4.50 off the 48-count assortment.

Greenridge Naturals Beef Stick

My daughter is obsessed with Greenridge Naturals Beef Stick. They are currently $4 off, so I am grabbing a few packs. Each stick boasts 16 grams of protein and is keto-friendly, making it a great on-the-go fuel source. Find them in the store’s refrigerator section, usually around the cold cuts.

Tropical Fields Organic Coconut Rolls

I am a huge fan of Tropical Fields Organic Coconut Rolls, a gluten- and dairy-free, light and airy treat. The bag is $2.40 off right now. I suggest picking up a few. Trust me: You will go through them fast.

Healthy Choice Organic Fudge Bars

My family has been eating Healthy Choice Organic Fudge Bars for so many years. These bars are truly delicious, making it hard to believe that each one only has 110 calories. Like other snacks, Costco always offers the best deal on them. But for a limited time, you can save an additional $3.50 off the 18-count box.

7 Costco Products That Are ‘Secret Steals’ According to Members

Hippeas Tripin Cheddar Chickpea Puffs

I always try to keep healthier snacks on hand and am a big fan of chickpea products. Hippeas Tripin Cheddar Chickpea Puffs are a delicious new version of the OG chickpea puffs. Try the new flavor for $2 off an 18-ounce bag while the promo lasts.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e