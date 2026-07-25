5 Best Frozen Fried Rice Brands, According to Shoppers

These highly rated freezer meals make dinner easy and delicious.

If you’re looking for a quick side dish for dinner, certain brands have created fried rice that you don’t have to run to the local Chinese restaurant for. Just grab it out of your freezer! Having this on standby is the ideal side dish or meal, doctored up with pork or egg for protein. Here are some brands that shoppers say taste great!

P.F Chang’s Frozen Signature Fried Rice Steam Bag

The P.F Chang’s Frozen Signature Fried Rice Steam Bag is great in a pinch. “Enjoyed the texture of the rice, not gummy or mushy. It is a wonderful starter for adding sauteed green onions,carrots and english peas,” a reviewer said. “I FREAKING LOVE THIS. Try it with sriracha and soy sauce. You’ll be in love,” another review said.

InnovAsian Vegetable Fried Rice

The InnovAsian Vegetable Fried Rice is a quick and easy solution for dinner. “This [product] is excellent from all aspects. It is healthy, tasty, and easy. We normally had some type of sauce or perhaps some type of meat to enhance the taste but that is an individual preference. The dish tastes great as delivered. Great taste, good price, and easy to prepare,” a reviewer said.

Tai Pei Frozen Chicken Fried Rice

The Tai Pei Frozen Chicken Fried Rice is perfectly portioned for lunch. “I was actually surprised by how much I liked this! The portion size is just right for a quick lunch or dinner, and the flavor is way better than I expected from a frozen meal. The chicken was tender, and the veggies weren’t mushy. It heats up fast and doesn’t need any extra seasoning. Super convenient when I’m in a rush and don’t want to cook. Definitely a solid choice to keep in the freezer,” a reviewer said.

Ben’s Original™ Street Food Fried Rice with Vegetables

Ben’s Original Street Food Fried Rice with Vegetables is a great value and tasty. “This was really really good. It is great value for the money. It beats the more expensive freezer dinners [that] buy a whole lot and yet this is less expensive and shelf stable which is very important to me,” a reviewer said. “It’s a convenient meal that’s easy to prepare and perfect for busy days. The rice and toppings have great flavor, and the portion is satisfying without feeling too heavy. I like adding a little extra cheese or hot sauce, but it’s tasty on its own too. A great option to keep on hand for a quick lunch or dinner,” another said.

Stouffer’s Hawaiian Style Chicken Fried Rice Frozen Meals

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Stouffer’s already has a great reputation when it comes to frozen food, so the Stouffer’s Hawaiian Style Chicken Fried Rice Frozen Meals is no exception, delivering a sweet and savory meal quickly. “If you love sweet and savory flavor combos, this Hawaiian Chicken & Fried Rice is a must-try. My only minor disappointment is that I wished the portion size was just a little bit bigger for the price, but overall, the value is great for the convenience,” a reviewer said.