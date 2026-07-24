5 Best Canned Vienna Sausage, According to Shoppers

Shoppers share their top picks for these convenient, flavorful pantry staples.

Canned Vienna sausage is one of those old-school pantry staples that remains popular amongst shoppers who love the savory taste and texture of these mini sausages. These fully-cooked sausages are made with chicken and/or pork and beef, and can be eaten straight out of the can. Whether you’re looking for a tasty little snack, a fun appetizer, or even a pizza topping, these canned sausages are delicious and convenient: Here are five of the best canned Vienna sausages, according to shoppers.

Armour Star Smoked Vienna Sausage

Armour Star Smoked Vienna Sausage is made with chicken, pork, and beef for a rich and tasty flavor shoppers love. “This is something that we just have to keep in the house,” one Walmart customer said. “It’s something you can drain and just grab some cheese and crackers, maybe pickles, and watch tv.”

Libby’s Vienna Sausage

Libby’s Vienna Sausage is a flavorful option made from chicken, pork, and beef in chicken broth. “These Vienna sausages are the perfect little quick snack to get you through the afternoon,” one shopper said. “They have 10 g of protein. I think they’re really delicious and it’s a good pick me up when I’m hungry in the afternoon before dinner.”

Meica Mini-Wini Cocktail Sausages

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

I absolutely love the Meica brand of canned sausages, from the frankfurters and weisswurst to the Meica Mini-Wini Cocktail Sausages. Made with pork, these bite-sized sausages are perfect with some spicy mustard. “These are sooo delicious, imported from Germany! My spouse was born in Germany, and they used to eat these as a kid. They’ve got me hooked on them too,” one World Market shopper said.

Prairie Belt® Smoked Sausage

Prairie Belt® Smoked Sausage is made with chicken and pork, and customers say they are perfect for camping trips. “Love this sausage. Affordable, great price. So hard to find in other stores. Please don’t stop carrying it,” one Walmart shopper said.

Bryan Vienna Sausage

Bryan Vienna Sausage is a hit with shoppers who love the flavor and texture of these little sausages. “First time I have tried these. I believe they taste better than the Armors. Great for a snack when out on the water or anytime else,” one fan shared in the review section.