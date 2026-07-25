5 Best Store-Bought Fish Fry Mix, According to Shoppers

Get restaurant-quality crispiness at home with these flavorful, top-rated options.

A really good seasoned breading mix can make the difference between good fried fish and fried fish so delicious you will think it came from your favorite restaurant. These flavorful seafood mixes work for not just fish but chicken, vegetables, shellfish and more, taking all the work out of your nest fish fry. If you’re craving those classic flavors including the traditional Southern variations, here are five store-bought mixes shoppers love.

Zatarain’s Fish Fry Southern Breading Mix

Zatarain’s New Orleans Style Fish Fry Mix is a fan-favorite mix for making perfect crispy Southern fish every time. “We coated fresh-caught catfish with Zatarain’s Southern Fish Fri and air-fried it for a lighter option. The fish came out crispy, flavorful, and not greasy at all,” one shopper said.

The Spice House Friday Fish Fry Seasoning

The Spice House Friday Fish Fry Seasoning is perfect not just for fish fries but for baking, grilling, or sauteeing fish or chicken. “Yes, I use this religiously on my tuna salad and on fish dinners, but it’s also fabulous on almost any salad, on potatoes, on veggies, pretty much anything. My new favorite!” one shopper wrote in the reviews.

Louisiana All Classic Fry Seafood Breading Mix

Louisiana All Classic Fry Seafood Breading Mix is the perfect mix for those who want to control salt levels. “I love that I can season this to taste,” one Walmart shopper said. “Some other brands are way too salty. This one gives me total control over the amount of salt.”

Fire & Smoke Society Fish Fry Seasoned Coating Mix

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Fire & Smoke Society Fish Fry Seasoned Coating Mix is made with classic Southern-style seasonings for rich, savory flavor and a crisp, golden, crackly coating every time. “This coating is the ONLY coating I will use for fish. Nothing else comes close,” one fan said.

Cajun Two Step Crispy Fish Fry Batter

Cajun Two Step Crispy Fish Fry Batter is a flavorful fish mix shoppers love. “For my family to eat any fish, I have to batter it. It’s not really my preference, but moms do what we gotta do. However this cajun twice battered has a great taste and texture. It’s definitely what I will be using again,” one Walmart customer said.