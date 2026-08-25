5 Best Grocery Store Cheeses for Grilled Cheese, According to Chefs

Chefs share five grocery store cheeses that melt well in grilled cheese.

A good grilled cheese doesn’t need a lot—toasted bread, melted cheese, and your favorite ingredients like bacon and tomatoes are the ideal combo. But choose the wrong cheese and your cravable sandwich is now just mediocre. While classic cheddar is always a reliable option, the grocery store aisle is full of cheeses that can deliver a creamy melt, rich flavor, or an especially satisfying cheese pull. Here are the top five cheese brands that are meant for creating the perfect grilled cheese, according to Eva Filer, home chef, recipe developer, and food blogger at My Rad Kitchen.

Tillamook Medium Cheddar

A classic grilled cheese calls for a cheese that can bring familiar cheddar flavor while still melting well. Tillamook Medium Cheddar strikes that balance, making it a dependable choice for a simple, satisfying sandwich. “Tillamook Medium Cheddar is a great all-around choice for grilled cheese because it melts beautifully while still bringing plenty of sharp, savory cheddar flavor,” says Filer. “It’s rich enough to make the sandwich interesting without overpowering it, making it especially good for a classic grilled cheese.”

Sargento Creamery Sliced Provolone

Provolone is a versatile choice for grilled cheese, particularly if you prefer a smooth, creamy melt and a more delicate flavor. Sargento Creamery Sliced Provolone also works well in a cheese blend to add more layers of flavor. “Sargento Creamery Sliced Provolone melts into a smooth, creamy layer while adding a mild, slightly tangy flavor that works especially well in grilled cheese,” Filer explains. “It’s also a great cheese to layer with a sharper cheddar when you want both an excellent cheese pull and more complex flavor.” She also loves it for Philly Cheesesteaks!

Boar’s Head Cream Havarti

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

For an especially creamy grilled cheese, Havarti is worth putting in your cart, says Filer. “Boar’s Head Cream Havarti is naturally buttery and creamy, with a soft texture that melts exceptionally well between slices of toasted bread,” she explains. ” Its mild flavor makes it delicious on its own, but it also pairs beautifully with additions like caramelized onions, sliced apple, or bacon.”

Cabot Seriously Sharp Cheddar

Sometimes you want your grilled cheese to have a more pronounced cheese flavor. Cabot Seriously Sharp Cheddar brings plenty of aged cheddar character, and combining it with a softer, more melt-friendly cheese can create a sandwich with both flavor and texture. According to Filer, “Cabot Seriously Sharp Cheddar is a great choice when you want your grilled cheese to have plenty of bold cheddar flavor.” She adds, “Because aged cheddar doesn’t melt quite as smoothly as younger cheeses, pairing it with a creamier melting cheese like Havarti or provolone gives you the best of both worlds.”

Kraft Deli Deluxe American Cheese

Kraft Deli Deluxe offers a thicker-sliced option for anyone looking to recreate that familiar gooey sandwich at home.

“There’s a reason American cheese remains a grilled cheese classic, and Kraft Deli Deluxe delivers the ultra-smooth, gooey melt that’s hard to replicate with aged cheeses,” says Filer. “The thicker slices have a richer cheese flavor than individually wrapped singles, making them an easy grocery-store option for a nostalgic grilled cheese with an especially creamy center.”