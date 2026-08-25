5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish and Mac and Cheese, According to Diners

Diners share the top restaurant chains serving crispy fried fish and rich mac and cheese.

Fried fish and mac and cheese is a comfort food-lover’s dream: Flaky on the inside, crispy on the outside fish paired with creamy, cheesy, rich mac and cheese… it doesn’t get any better. A number of restaurants offer this classic combo, often with other typical sides such as slaw, bread, french fries and more. If you’re hungry for this seafood special made with love and care, the following restaurants get it right: Here are five chains with the best fried fish and mac and cheese, according to diners.

Skrimp Shack

Skrimp Shack diners can enjoy fried fish including the Chesapeake Bay Blue Catfish with a side of mac and cheese. “hWe ordered fried shrimp, fried catfish, hush puppies, fries, & a side of mac/cheese. When our food was delivered to the table we were amazed by the size of the portions. Everything was delicious and not greasy at all,” one diner said.

Jim ‘N Nick’s B-B-Q

Jim ‘N Nick’s B-B-Q diners can order Karl’s Fried Catfish Plate (Southern-fried, U.S. farm-raised catfish fillets with tartar sauce) and Loaded Mac & Cheese (topped with barbecue pork and scallions). “The catfish was absolutely amazing,” one diner raved. “Tried the mac and cheese, potato salad, baked beans, chicken, and cheesy biscuits, and nothing disappointed. Everything was amazing.”

Luby’s

Diners at Luby’s can enjoy fried fish with creamy macaroni and cheese, plus a host of other comfort food classics. “We opted for the fried fish. I got the swai, a type of white fish and my sister ordered the cod. She absolutely loved it and that’s saying a lot since she isn’t a huge seafood/fish lover,” one diner shared.

Red Robin

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Red Robin customers can enjoy the “Mac It Yours” mac and cheese (bottomless refills for the kids!) with options like the House-Battered Fish & Chips. “Kids had the bottomless Mac and Cheese – 4 bowls each. They really liked it! I had the fish sandwich which was also great,” one fan shared.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s diners can get delicious fried fish paired with classic home-style macaroni and cheese, which is prepared with cheddar cheese sauce and tender noodles. “Fast quality fish n chips, slaw, hush puppies, and a lot of veggie / side options like fried okra, broccoli, & mac’n cheese,” one fan shared.