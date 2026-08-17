7 Best Fried Fish Restaurant Chains in America, According to Diners

Diners reveal the top spots for classic fried fish and seafood.

Fried fish is a favorite food across the nation, with different regions specializing in different methods of preparation and types of fish. From catfish in the South to cod and haddock in the Northeast, the basic concept is so simple yet so delicious: Battered or breaded fish fried to perfection and served with tasty sides for a flavorful meal that always feels festive. But which restaurants always get it right? I looked at social media threads and restaurant reviews to see which spots customers love the most: Here are seven of the best fried fish restaurants in America, according to diners.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and remains one of the most popular restaurant chains for fried fish in the U.S. “Don’t sleep on this old favorite for tasty reasonably priced seafood. Download the app for specials that make it even more economical. Never greasy, tasty fish and shrimp. Even the chicken is tender,” one fan said.

Red Lobster

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Red Lobster has been through financial ups and downs but remains one of the most popular destinations for fried fish and chips and crunch-fried flounder. “I don’t usually like chain restaurants, but we decided to eat here after 5 years just to try it again and the biscuits are addictive. Our meal was pretty good. I usually have leftovers, but I actually finished my platter,” one diner said.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s is still one of the best chains for Southern-style fried fish options, like catfish with hushpuppies and more. “Food was delicious, fresh and the portion sizes were excellent. I had the sampler and was amazed at the taste and texture and the choice of condiments. The sampler was great for lunch and thought it would be much smaller due to the price. I was wrong, it was more than I expected. Went in for nostalgia and left happy knowing I have a new place to go to now,” one fan said.

Culver’s

Culver’s has single-handedly raised the standard for fast food fried fish with its North Atlantic cod and walleye options. “No other fast food place has as good of a fish sandwich as the North Atlantic Cod sandwich at Culver’s. Also a go-to place for pretzel bites 😍👌,” one fan said.

Bonefish Grill

While Bang Bang Shrimp put Bonefish Grill on the map, the chain has delicious fried fish and shellfish options diners rave about. “Crab cake, fish, and salmon were excellent. Hot and tasty. The blueberry creme brulee for dessert was outstanding!” one said.

Ivar’s

Ivar’s is one of the most well-known chains in the Pacific Northwest for delicious fried cod, halibut, shellfish, and more. “On one gloomy day, I stumbled upon this delightful spot and decided to try their fish and chips and clam chowder. The meal instantly brightened my day. Sharing some fries with the seagulls added a charming and cheerful touch to the experience,” one diner shared.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Cajun chain Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is known for exceptional fried fish and shellfish bursting with authentic flavor. “Papadeaux had amazing seafood,” one fan said. “The food was incredible. I think it is one of the best seafood restaurants I’ve ever been to.The atmosphere was amazing, and the service was wonderful.”