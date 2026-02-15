7 Chain Restaurant Burgers With the Most Calories in America

These 7 chain restaurant burgers pack sky-high calorie counts.

Many fast food chains and sit-down restaurants offer fairly large burgers, but what about the places with burgers so big they become the stuff of legend? These mammoth menu items easily contain enough calories to count for most of (if not the whole of) the day, especially when you pair them with fries and a high-calorie soda or milkshake. Only burgers that are actually on the menu (so, no make-your-own off menu items) will be included in this roundup. Ready to put on your stretchy pants? Here are seven chain restaurant burgers with sky-high calorie counts.

Fatburger Triple Kingburger

Fatburger‘s XXXL (Triple Kingburger) contains approximately 1686-2050 calories, which is no surprise when you look at what’s inside this delicious behemoth of a burger: Triple the patties for 1.5 pounds of 100% pure lean beef, served on a toasted sponge-dough bun. More calories needed? Order with The Works for the “full Fat experience” (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Relish), or customize with fresh toppings and add-ons.

Burger King Triple Whopper

Burger King‘s Triple Whopper With Bacon and Cheese is a whopping (sorry, I had to) 1,350 calories. This hefty menu item contains three ¼ lb* flame-grilled beef patties with juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a toasted sesame seed bun. This would be a big burger even without the bacon and cheese.

Carl’s Jr. Triple El Diablo

The Triple El Diablo at Carl’s Jr. contains 1430​​​​ cals and is worthy of its name. This big burger is packed with three charbroiled all-beef patties, two strips of Cherrywood bacon, jalapeno poppers, Pepper Jack cheese, pickled jalapeno coins, and a fiery habanero ranch sauce on a seeded bun. I’m not going to lie, that actually sounds amazing.

Smashburger Double Cheesy Mac Smash

The Double Cheesy Mac Smash at Smashburger is a new 1180 calorie burger. Yes, this menu item contains exactly what the name suggests: Two Certified Angus Beef burgers, American cheese, and smashed and griddled creamy mac & cheese on a butter-toasted bun. They put mac and cheese into a burger! Amazing.

Wendy’s Big Bacon Classic Triple

Wendy's Big Bacon Classic Triple contains 1140 calories, the highest-calorie burger on the menu. So what's on it (or in it)? Three quarters of a pound of fresh, never-frozen beef, Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion on a toasted bun.

Hardee’s Double Grilled Cheese Bacon Burger

The Double Grilled Cheese Bacon Burger at Hardee’s contains 1230 calories for the burger alone. This menu item is packed with two 100% USA Angus Beef Patties, layered with crispy cherrywood smoked bacon, melty American and Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, served on perfectly toasted, buttery sourdough bread. The Double Hardee’s Frisco (1020 calories) comes in at a close second.

Sonic SuperSONIC Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Sonic’s SuperSONIC® Bacon Double Cheeseburger is 1090 before you start adding toppings and condiments, which can add several 100 extra calories. This big burger contains two 100% pure seasoned beef patties layered with two slices of melty American cheese, crispy bacon, creamy mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes on a golden, toasted bun.