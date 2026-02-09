6 Best Frozen Cheeseburgers, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these frozen cheeseburgers hit the spot for quick, craveable comfort.

Frozen burgers are so nice to have on hand for a quick and easy meal, and cheeseburgers are even better (just add the cheese right at the end for best results, that goes for frozen breakfast sandwiches too). There are some surprisingly decent frozen options available for shoppers who want the choice of a quick protein-packed meal without the stress, mess and cleanup. Here are seven frozen cheeseburgers that hit the spot when you’re craving this cookout staple without the work.

White Castle Classic Cheese Sliders

White Castle Classic Cheese Sliders are a classic frozen option shoppers love for good reason—they taste amazing. “I must say these frozen babies come an extremely close second to the restaurant’s cheeseburgers,” one Sam’s Club shopper said. “White Castle apparently have made huge changes in their frozen sandwiches from my experience approx 7 yrs ago. The taste, texture and presentation are now awesome.”

Trader Joe’s Mini Cheeseburgers

Trader Joe’s Mini Cheeseburgers are made with savory-seasoned fully-cooked beef patties topped with Cheddar and a dollop of tangy burger sauce, in a Hawaiian-style Aloha Roll. “These are essentially mini White Castle burgers and are supposed to be steamed. Follow the microwave instructions,” one Redditor recommended.

Sandwich Bros Angus Beef Patty Cheeseburger

Sandwich Bros Angus Beef Patty Cheeseburger are an excellent non-traditional choice, with the beef and cheese tucked into pita bread rather than a bun. “Very small portions, great for a child,” one shopper said. “A bit seasoned with a tiny bit of garlic and pepper I think. Really handy to have to get some protein.”

Pierre Signatures Angus Cheeseburger

Pierre Signatures Angus Cheeseburgers are a big hit with Costco shoppers. “I know it’s cheating but with these (and any other frozen sandwiches, like the rayburns from Costco) I’ll microwave it just long enough so I can remove the buns cleanly. Then toast the frozen buns in a toaster and microwave the meat and cheese,” one Redditor suggested.

Great Value Cheeseburger Sliders

Great Value Cheeseburger Sliders are made with flame-broiled beef patties topped with melty American cheese and onion on a baked bun. Shoppers like the seasoning on the patties but warn they usually need to be rearranged—for that price point, it’s totally worth it. “The bread is nice and soft. Perfect for a snack,” one fan said.

White Castle Jalapeno Cheese Sliders

White Castle Jalapeno Cheese Sliders are a great choice for those who like it a little spicy but not overwhelmingly so. “I like the regular White Castle sliders but these are a whole other level,” one shopper said. “The little bit of jalapeño on these sandwiches is just enough to raise them from good to really good. It’s not too much, but just enough to add a great flavor.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member’s Mark Angus Beef Cheeseburger

Sam’s Club shoppers love the Member’s Mark Angus Beef Cheeseburgers saying they are just the right size. “Bigger than a slider, but a bit smaller than a standard cheese burger. If you are extra hungry eat two, if you just want a quick snack just eat one. They have great flavor and even the cheese slice is just the right size,” one fan said.