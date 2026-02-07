7 Frozen Burgers Shoppers Say Stay Juicy in the Middle

Shoppers reveal which frozen burger brands stay juicy in the middle and taste fresh off the grill.

Frozen burgers are an excellent option for when you want to make perfect juicy burgers but don’t want to spend a fortune on overpriced fast-food or restaurant burgers. These frozen options are raved about by shoppers not just for taste and value but quality as well—there’s no need to have a laundry list of additives for a simple burger patty. If you’re looking for a frozen brand that won’t let you down, here are seven burgers shoppers say taste fresh and juicy every time.

Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed 100% Grass Fed Beef Patties

Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed Unseasoned 100% Grass Fed Beef Patties are made from premium ingredients and taste amazing. “These are excellent. I got them for my husband and he likes them better than the gourmet burgers that we’ve been ordering for years. I’m not a hamburger fan and I like them too. Good flavor,” one fan said of the smashburger-style patties.

Great Value 100% Pure Beef Burgers

Great Value 100% Pure Beef Burgers are 85% lean/15% fat for an extra juicy taste and texture. “We made these on the grill the same night I got them!” one Walmart shopper said. “These are so juicy and flavorful! I will definitely purchase these again! Just the right fat ratio to make them taste great and did not shrink in size after grilling.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe’s Turkey Burgers

Trader Joe’s Turkey Burgers are a hit with shoppers who love the fresh, juicy turkey meat patties made with no by-products, mechanically separated meat, or trimmings: Just turkey, salt, and rosemary. “I absolutely love them. You just have to accept them for what they are and not expect them to taste like beef,” one fan said. “I like to put marinara and some mozzarella on them. They taste like meatball sandwiches, but they’re healthier.”

Force of Nature Grass Fed Venison and Beef Burger Patties

The Grass Fed Venison and Beef Burger Patties from Force of Nature are absolutely outstanding—even the kids love these juicy burgers. The Grass Fed Bison and Beef and regular Grass Fed Beef Burger Patties are also excellent. “Great experience- I’ve noticed a huge shift in overall health and hair growth since eating these clean meats,” one shopper said.

Omaha Steaks PureGround Brisket Burgers

Omaha Steaks PureGround Brisket Burgers have a 80/20 lean-to-fat ratio so you are guaranteed a deliciously juicy burger every time. “Each bite of these gourmet burgers reveals another layer of bold, beef flavor, and their incredible 6 oz. size looks impressive on the grill and on a bun. If you love to grill, you’ll definitely want to try these burgers!” the brand says.

Kirkland Signature Ground Beef Patties

Costco shoppers love the Kirkland Signature Ground Beef Patties, made from a 75% lean/15% fat beef mix. “My family’s favorite, best tasting burger I can find,” one Redditor said. “Nutritional value is better than standard burgers, and while KOP Costco only has the 85/15, I find it moist and never any gristle.”

Marketside 100% Angus Beef Burgers

Marketside 100% Angus Beef Burgers are tender and juicy, shoppers say. “I can not express how delicious these hamburgers are!” one fan raved. “They are very thick and made of high quality ground meat! I like to make my medium rare for a nice thick and juicy burger.”