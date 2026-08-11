4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Hot Honey Chicken Sandwiches, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chain restaurants serving the best hot honey chicken sandwiches.

Hot honey has become one of the hottest flavor trends in fast food, bringing the perfect mix of sweet and spicy to everything from pizza to fried chicken. But not every hot honey chicken sandwich gets the balance right. To find out which chain restaurants serve versions worth ordering, Eat This, Not That! asked Eva Filer, home chef, recipe developer, and food blogger at My Rad Kitchen, to share the sandwiches that stand out for their flavor, texture, and overall execution.



Red Robin

If you’re looking for a hot honey chicken sandwich loaded with bold toppings, Red Robin delivers a more elevated take on the trend. Filer says the chain layers complementary flavors and textures that make each bite memorable. “Red Robin’s Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich layers crispy chicken with Mike’s Hot Honey, green chili aioli, jalapeños, and fresh cabbage for a bold combination of sweet, spicy, creamy, and crunchy flavors,” Filer explains. “The balance of heat and sweetness makes it a standout choice for anyone looking to elevate a classic crispy chicken sandwich.”

KFC

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

KFC puts a spicy-sweet spin on its famous Extra Crispy chicken by pairing it with Mike’s Hot Honey. According to Filer, the combination enhances the chain’s signature fried chicken without overwhelming it. “KFC’s Mike’s Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich pairs the chain’s signature Extra Crispy chicken filet with Mike’s Hot Honey for a flavorful combination of sweet heat and crispy texture,” she says. “The hot honey adds just the right amount of spice without overpowering the juicy fried chicken, making it a satisfying twist on a fast-food favorite.”

Whataburger

Whataburger’s take on the hot honey chicken sandwich keeps the focus on a crispy chicken filet and a balanced sweet-and-spicy finish. Filer says it’s a standout option for fans of bold yet approachable flavors. “Whataburger’s Hot Honey Whatachick’n Sandwich combines a crispy chicken filet with sweet and spicy hot honey for a bold take on the chain’s popular chicken sandwich,” Filer states. “The balance of crunchy chicken and sweet heat creates a memorable flavor that’s well worth trying while it’s available.”

Chick-fil-A

If you’re looking for one of Chick-fil-A’s most distinctive seasonal sandwiches, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich stands out for its mix of sweet, spicy, and savory flavors.

According to Filer, the sandwich “delivers a unique combination of crispy chicken, sweet honey, spicy pimento cheese, and pickled jalapeños for a sandwich packed with bold flavor and texture. Its balance of creamy, sweet, and spicy elements makes it one of the chain’s most talked-about limited-time menu offerings.”