These pizza chains earn rave reviews for cheesy, stuffed stromboli worth ordering.

If you are a pizza lover, you likely understand just how delicious a stromboli is. The doughy treat is similar to a calzone, as both are baked, pizza-dough pockets filled with cheese and meats. While a calzone is folded into a half-moon shape and typically contains ricotta cheese, with marinara served on the side, strombolis are rolled into log shapes with mozzarella, often including sauce inside, making them easy to slice and share with others. Where can you get them? Here are 5 pizza chains with the best stromboli, according to diners.

Sbarro

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sbarro’s stromboli is a popular menu item made from 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and various toppings rolled inside fresh, made-from-scratch dough. It is baked golden and served hot with a side of marinara dipping sauce. Popular varieties including pepperoni and cheese, spinach and cheese, chicken and four chese, and ham and cheese. “Pepperoni Stromboli from Sbarro… I don’t wanna hear your bullsh*t… it was delicious,” a Facebooker in the group Pizzaholics shared. “I worked there for a year or so. The Stromboli is easily the best thing on the menu. The Italian beef Stromboli is great,” another added.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza version of stromboli is cleverly named Pizzoli, a stromboli-inspired, handheld baked menu item made with fresh house-made dough, four cheeses, signature meats, and garlic sauce served with a dipping sauce. It comes in a few flavors, including pepperoni, pepperoni and sausage, buffalo chicken, and chicken bacon ranch. “Current Marcos worker here. All pizzolis currently get two slices of white American cheese that when it melts becomes a creamy sauce consistency,” a Redditor says.

Cicis Pizza

Cicis Pizza sometimes as oven-baked strombolis in its all-you-can-eat buffet. The folded and rolled dough specialties come in popular flavor varieties like Pepperoni or Buffalo Chicken, brushed with garlic butter and served hot.

Hungry Howie’s

Hungry Howie’s does not officially serve an official “stromboli.” Instead, they offer the Howie Roll, which is a handheld roll featuring pepperoni and mozzarella cheese wrapped in fresh pizza dough and baked, closely comparable to a pepperoni roll or a mini stromboli.

Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza offers hearty, oven-baked strombolis loaded with meats and melted cheese. However, they aren’t always on the menu and are often a limited-time offering. “Scrumptious Stromboli,” writes a TripAdvisor reviewer. “The quality of the food was quite good…good flavors and great staff.”