Kraft Just Released 3 New Cheese Flavors for the First Time in Almost a Decade

Grab your favorite bread and sandwich fixings! Kraft just announced the launch of three new Singles flavors, giving fans even more ways to upgrade their cheesy culinary creations.

The new cheese slices are available in Jalapeño, Garlic & Herb, and Caramelized Onion. This is the first time Kraft has released new Singles flavors in nearly 10 years. The last flavors added to this product line were Sharp Cheddar and Pepper Jack, according to TODAY.com.

"We are thrilled to introduce three new Kraft Singles flavors—Jalapeño, Garlic & Herb, and Caramelized Onion—crafted to satisfy the evolving tastes of cheese enthusiasts," a Kraft Heinz spokesperson told Eat This, Not That! "In response to U.S. cheese consumers' growing interest in exploring new flavors, our research identified that bold profiles like spicy (Jalapeño), garlicky (Garlic & Herb), and savory (Caramelized Onion) have the highest appeal."

The company noted in a statement that 67% of U.S. cheese consumers are "eager to try new foods," calling out a 20% increase in sales for flavored cheese slices. The launch of the three new cheese products "effectively addresses the existing gap in the market," Kraft said.

According to the company, one in four American households have Kraft Singles in their refrigerator, with other flavor options including American, White American, Swiss, and Sharp Cheddar. In February, Kraft expanded its Singles offerings by introducing "Ultra Thin" and "Ultra Thick" American cheese slices. This rollout was the first innovation from Kraft in a decade.

The three new Singles flavors aren't the only items Kraft has added to its product portfolio over the last few months. At the end of November, the company debuted its first-ever plant-based mac and cheese, which is available in two flavors: Original and White Cheddar. Before this, Kraft introduced Lunchables Grilled Cheesies, which feature technology that makes the product crisp up in the microwave in 60 seconds.

In May 2023, Kraft rebranded its Singles products, giving them a new design, an updated logo, and easier-to-open packaging. The new packaging was intended to address consumer complaints about the individual cheese slices being difficult to open.