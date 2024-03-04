Tim Hortons Just Dropped 7 Spring Menu Items—Including One Brand-New Drink

Spring is coming—and for most of us, that means warmer temperatures, flowers blooming, and more sunshine. It also means restaurant chains across the country are introducing their seasonal menu items.

Last week, coffee chain Tim Hortons rolled out a selection of limited-time baked goods and drinks. While some of these are brand-new to the chain, others are returning favorites.

Making its debut at Tim Hortons is an iced, fruit-flavored beverage: the Berry Cherry Refresher. This non-caffeinated drink features notes of black cherry, pomegranate, blueberry, and strawberry.

There's also the new Croissant Filled with Nutella and Sweet Whipped Cream. As its name implies, this freshly baked croissant has layers of the popular chocolate hazelnut spread and whipped sweet cream. It's then dusted in powdered sugar and finished with a dollop of Nutella.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Moving into returning menu items, there are a few fan-favorite drinks now on the menu. There's the Hazelnut Mocha Iced Capp Topped with Nutella, which is Tim Hortons' signature Iced Capp with hazelnut and chocolate flavors. This drink also features a whipped topping and Nutella drizzle. Then, there's the Hazelnut Mocha Latte Topped with Nutella, which you can order hot or iced. Made with finely ground espresso, milk, as well as hazelnut and chocolate flavors, both drinks are finished off with a whipped topping and Nutella drizzle.

Additionally, two Easter donuts have made a comeback at participating restaurants. The Easter Egg Donut is filled with Venetian cream, hand-dipped in vanilla or chocolate fondant, and decorated with festive colorful stripes. The Easter Spring Donut is a yeast ring donut with vanilla fondant, colorful sprinkles, and a hand-piped floral design.

The new and returning spring menu items aren't the only exciting additions at Tim Hortons. To celebrate its 60th anniversary, the chain just brought back its Roll Up to Win promotion, which is running today through March 31.

Through this limited-time promotion, Tims Rewards Members earn "rolls," which they can swipe up on to unlock prizes after purchasing eligible hot or iced drinks—like the new Berry Cherry Refresher and Nutella drinks. Some of the prizes include a 2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport, two Universal Orlando Resort Vacation Packages, $100 gift cards to Apple, DoorDash, Instacart, and AirBnB, free Tim Hortons products, and Tims Rewards points. Rewards members can play Roll Up To Win in the Tim Hortons app or on RollUpToWin.com.