7 Starbucks Orders That Really Annoy the Baristas

You might think your go-to Starbucks order is harmless, but to the barista behind the counter, it can be so upsetting, that you’re blasted on social media. From endlessly customized drinks to confusing TikTok-inspired concoctions, certain orders can turn a simple coffee run into a frustrating ordeal for the person behind the counter. We gathered real-world complaints to uncover the Starbucks orders that instantly test their patience—and possibly make your name one they quietly dread calling out on Reddit. Here are seven Starbucks orders that instantly annoy the baristas. Does your order make the list?

Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino® With Extra Caramel

The Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino® is a sweet blend of buttery caramel syrup, coffee, milk, and ice, topped with dark caramel sauce, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a crunchy caramel-sugar topping. Baristas don’t mind making it until you ask for extra caramel.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One barista took to Reddit and wrote, “They’re actually kinda fun to make ngl, but the reason I hate it so much is because I will dress that [drink] up, help her with her make up, get her the sugar covered mani she deserves, only to hand it out and have the customer go “ummm theres not enough extra 🙄 can you redo it?”

The person added, “THERES SO MUCH CARAMEL THAT YOU CANT EVEN SEE THE DRINK ITSELF. THE WALLS, THE BOTTOM, AND THE WHIP CREAM ARE SLATHERED. MY HAND IS ON FIRE FROM SQUEEZING THE BOTTLE FOR SO LONG. WHAT DO YOU MEAN THERE ISN’T ENOUGH??”

Nonfat Latte with No Room, No Foam, Add Cinnamon

The original poster of the Reddit thread Baristas: What order makes you unnecessarily angry? shared a nonfat latte with no room, no foam, add cinnamon is frustrating to make.

“There’s a lady who comes through about 3x a week and orders it, so I should be used to making it by now and it’s not like it’s hard or takes that much more time/effort but man, every time I hear her ordering it I get filled with rage for absolutely no reason.”

Iced Matcha with Cold Foam

Iced Matcha is a common drink that’s ordered countless times a day, but Reddit user kemeticboi hates making them a certain way.

“For me it’s iced matchas with cold foam. not even fraps make me sigh like that drink idk why.”

Another chimed in and wrote, “I hate making iced matcha with foam with my entire being… but i think this one is pretty common.”

Chai Tea Latte With No Foam, No Water and Too Many Pumps of Chai

Whether you love them hot or cold, Chai Tea Latte are cozy and comforting, but Reddit user Odd_Armadillo_4961 hates making them for one customer.

“This girl orders a chai with no foam, no water, and 12 pumps of chai. Why it grinds my gears? No clue.”

Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino®

The Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino® is the ideal mix of rich coffee and sweet chocolate cookie crumbles and a barista with the Reddit username Alarming_Base3148 does not enjoy it when customers order one.

“They take too much time and unless you measure low the drink is soup and too much is thrown away. Starbucks should have made alertnate recipes for whip on bottom drinks but that would make too much sense. *I guess this isn’t unnecessarily angry. Usually I have a logical reason for my rage.”

Cappuccino

A cappuccino is another typical order, but one that irritates some baristas.

One wrote, “9 of 10 people don’t know what it is / what they want.”

A second shared, “We have this one customer who orders their cappuccinos “not too wet, but not too dry”. Cool, so just a cappuccino? 🙃”

A third person wrote, “Omg my store gets these 2 older ladies who come in every weekend and get a cappuccino no foam. Like ma’am you want a latte.”

Honey Citrus Mint Teas

Hot teas are soothing during cooler months, but it’s not fun for your barista to serve.

One person wrote, “Something about opening the tea bags and steaming lemonade is far too much effort for my brain for one beverage and i found them extremely difficult to sequence with.”

Another shared, “Honey citrus mint teas (I have to run literally to every single station except warming just to get it done).”