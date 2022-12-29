If you recently purchased any leafy greens from Wegmans, you're going to want to double check your crisper drawer.

On Dec. 22, the Rochester, N.Y.-based grocery chain issued a voluntary recall of products containing micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass because they may be contaminated with salmonella. The items were recalled out of an abundance of caution "because some of the soil they were grown in, supplied to Wegmans Organic Farm by bio365 of Ithaca, New York, tested positive for Salmonella by the supplier," according to an announcement posted by the FDA.

RELATED: Enoki Mushroom Is the Most Recalled Food of the Year

The recall applies to the following three products:

5-ounce containers of Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens with "Use By" dates of Dec. 17 and Dec. 24, 2022, and a UPC code of 77890-25036

1.75-ounce containers of Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves with a "Use By" date of Dec. 12, 2022, and a UPC code of 77890-52377

Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass, which has been sold since Oct. 25, 2022, and has a UPC code of 77890-50938

The full list of potentially affected items can be found here.

The three products were sold at Wegmans stores in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Although no illnesses have been reported, Wegmans encourages customers to return the items to the Wegmans service desk for a full refund. Additionally, the grocer is placing automated phone calls to alert customers who bought the products with Shoppers Club cards.

Healthy individuals infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The organism can also cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.

Customers with additional questions about the recall may call Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-366, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.