Americans Are Suddenly Buying More of This Cheap Grocery Item

Shoppers are turning to Hamburger Helper as beef prices soar and budgets tighten.

With grocery prices soaring, savvy shoppers are stocking up on food items that aren’t exactly exciting, but will save a lot of money—and one grocery item is particularly in demand right now. Hamburger Helper, that iconic boxed mix of seasoning and pasta that makes a pound of ground meat stretch to several portions, is becoming a must-have pantry item again as consumers look for ways to save money with grocery shopping.

“Households are feeling financial pressure and trying to find places in their budget where they can get more for less,” says Virginia Tech economist Jadrian Wooten. “People are looking for ways to stretch meals and make expensive items like beef last longer… We’re still seeing high levels of consumer spending, which we would normally consider a good sign for the economy. However, this news likely highlights how consumers are cutting some corners on everyday meals so they can still afford splurges, like dining out occasionally or treating themselves to small treats.”

Beef prices are sky-high right now, and some experts are predicting it will be even worse in 2026. “Look, domestically, we need to get our arms around it. Last time we got together, we talked about how the herd is at a 70-year low, demand is at an all-time high and the net result is prices are through the roof,” Omaha Steaks CEO Nate Rempe told Fox Business’ Mornings with Maria.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to Rempe, beef prices could go up to $10 a pound, thanks to a shrinking cattle supply. “We are headed for what I’m calling … the $10-a-pound reality. By [the] third quarter of ’26, families are gonna see $10 a pound [for] ground beef in the grocery store. So we’re in for a bit of a haul here,” he continued. “I don’t believe we’ll see price[s] come down in any meaningful way until sometime in 2027. And it’s gonna be tough on families. I mean, that’s gonna be quite a shock.”

Hamburger Helper fans who grew up eating this pantry staple say the base ingredients are a great foundation to build upon. “That was our Wednesday night meal when it first came out. I was a young kid… My mother felt the same way it needed something more so she would add fresh onions, green pepper… And it always became a pretty darn good meal,” one Redditor shared. “My tip is add blue cheese! On its own, it was a 2/10, but with some stilton mixed through, it got up to a solid 5/10 (as a struggle meal, lol),” another commented.

So where can shoppers get the best deal for Hamburger Helper? Right now Walmart customers can pick up a 6 oz box (4.5 servings) of Hamburger Helper Beef Pasta for just $1.84. “I always buy this. I usually add any kind of 1 pound of sausage meat in a roll form . I don’t buy the hot or spicy kind or else it kills the flavor for me,” one shopper said.