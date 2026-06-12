5 Best Frozen Samosas in Stores, According to Chefs

Chefs share the top frozen samosas for crisp pastry and flavorful fillings.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Few frozen appetizers are as satisfying as a well-made samosa. Known for their crispy pastry shell and flavorful fillings, these handheld snacks have become increasingly popular in freezer aisles across the country. But not all frozen samosas deliver the same experience.

“A great frozen samosa should deliver the same experience you’d expect from your favorite Indian restaurant: a flaky, crisp pastry wrapped around a well-seasoned filling packed with bold spices and texture,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. ” The best versions balance savory ingredients, aromatic seasonings, and a crunchy exterior that bakes or air-fries beautifully without becoming greasy.”

To highlight standout choices, Chef Dennis shares his top five picks for the best frozen samosas.

Deep Indian Kitchen Potato & Pea Samosas

Deep Indian Kitchen Potato & Pea Samosas are a favorite among frozen-food shoppers for their authentic flavor and crispy texture.

“Deep Indian Kitchen does an excellent job capturing authentic Indian flavors in a freezer-friendly format,” says Chef Dennis. “Their potato and pea filling is warmly spiced and satisfying, while the pastry crisps up nicely, making these a dependable choice for appetizers, snacks, or light meals.”

Sukhi’s Potato & Pea Samosas

Sukhi’s Potato & Pea Samosas offer a flavorful, authentic-tasting filling and a crisp pastry that holds up well when cooked.

“Sukhi’s has built a reputation for restaurant-inspired Indian foods, and their Potato & Pea Samosas are no exception,” Chef Dennis explains. “The filling offers a balanced blend of potatoes, peas, and traditional spices, while the pastry develops a golden, crunchy texture that’s perfect alongside chutney or yogurt sauce.”

Chef Bombay Vegetable Samosas

Chef Bombay Vegetable Samosas have a classic samosa experience with a flavorful vegetable filling, crispy pastry, and convenient preparation.

According to Chef Dennis, “The Chef Bombay Vegetable Samosas bake up crisp and flaky, creating a satisfying contrast to the tender vegetables inside, making them an easy crowd-pleaser for entertaining.”

Trader Joe’s Mini Vegetable Samosas

Trader Joe’s is known for its diverse and highly rated frozen food selection, and its Mini Vegetable Samosas are a standout favorite. Chef Dennis says these bite-sized appetizers are a must-try, thanks to their crispy exterior, flavorful vegetable filling, and convenient snackable size.

“Despite their smaller size, they pack plenty of flavor into each crispy pastry, making them a favorite for appetizers, party platters, or quick after-school snacks,” says Chef Dennis.

Monsoon Kitchens Large Vegetable Samosas

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Monsoon Kitchens Large Vegetable Samosas stand out for their generous size and authentic flavor.

“The substantial pastry-to-filling ratio creates a more traditional samosa experience, while the well-seasoned vegetables and crisp shell make them feel closer to something you’d find at a local Indian market or restaurant,” Chef Dennis says.