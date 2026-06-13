4 Must-Have Frozen Seafood Dishes, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend frozen seafood meals and appetizers worth keeping on hand.

Frozen seafood has come a long way from the bland, freezer-burned options of the past. Today, grocery stores offer a wide range of seafood dishes that make it easy to enjoy restaurant-inspired flavors at home, whether you’re looking for a quick weeknight dinner, a satisfying appetizer, or an easy meal with minimal prep.

But not every frozen seafood product is worth adding to your cart. The best options deliver quality seafood, balanced flavors, and textures that hold up well after cooking. To highlight the standout choices, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs which frozen seafood dishes they keep coming back to. Here are four must-have picks they recommend stocking in your freezer.

Wild Alaskan Black Cod with Miso Marinade

Once again, Trader Joe’s earns high marks for its frozen food selection, and the Wild Alaskan Black Cod with Miso Marinade is one product chefs say is worth seeking out.

“This is super easy to prepare and very flavorful,” says Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN, Owner of Chef Abbie Gellman and the Director of Culinary Medicine and Teaching Kitchen at SBH Health System. “I like to cook it in the oven, although the air fryer would work well, and then pair it with vegetables and starch sides.”

Aquamar’s Salmon Wellington Cheddar, Lemon & Spinach

Aquamar’s Salmon Wellington Cheddar, Lemon & Spinach is a frozen seafood entrée featuring salmon wrapped in a pastry-style crust with a filling of spinach, cheese, and lemon seasoning. It’s a crowd-pleaser that Brad Barnes, President at Pure Food Consulting, recommends.

“The Salmon Wellington offers a sophisticated, hearty meal featuring nutrient-dense salmon and spinach, making it perfect for a stress-free weeknight dinner that feels like a special occasion,” he says.

Spicy Thai Shrimp Fried Rice

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The Spicy Thai Shrimp Fried Rice is another popular freezer-aisle pick from Trader Joe’s, thanks to its combination of convenience and flavor. The dish blends shrimp, vegetables, and seasoned rice into a satisfying one-pan meal that comes together in minutes.

“This provides a full meal, with shrimp, vegetables, and rice. It has a bit of heat, although not overwhelming, and is a hearty, well-rounded meal,” says Chef Abbie.

Aquamar Crispy Scallop Bites

Aquamar Crispy Scallop Bites are popular for their crunchy coating and tender, mildly sweet scallop filling. The breading crisps up easily in the oven or air fryer, making them a convenient seafood appetizer that feels restaurant-inspired while still being simple to prepare at home.

“The Crispy Scallops are incredibly versatile,” says Chef Brad. “They work beautifully as a standalone appetizer or a premium salad topper, but they are so family-friendly they even serve as a high-quality alternative to traditional proteins like chicken tenders.” He adds, “The scallops bridge the gap between gourmet quality and the ‘heat-and-eat’ convenience today’s busy families require.”

Nutritional Value of Frozen Fish vs. Fresh

Many shoppers assume that fresh seafood is always the healthier choice, but experts say that’s not necessarily true.

According to Chef Brad, “There is a persistent myth that frozen means second-rate, but when seafood is produced responsibly, the opposite is true.” He explains, “By utilizing advanced cryo-strategies, we are essentially ‘freezing time’ at the peak of freshness. This process protects the nutritional integrity, flavor, and texture far more effectively than the standard supply chain allows for fresh fish, which begins to denigrate the moment it leaves the water.”

Chef Brad adds, “Frozen seafood isn’t just a convenient ‘backup’, it is a high-quality, nutrient-dense solution that is ready for the table exactly when the consumer needs it, bypassing the quality hurdles often found in the fresh food supply chain”.