6 BBQ Chains That Actually Use 100% Real Meat

BBQ is one of the most beloved of American cuisines, with each region convinced their own spin on the food is the best without question. While BBQ restaurants are a dime a dozen, finding ones that use real, quality beef, poultry, and pork is more unusual—even more so if it's a national chain. If you want to find delicious slow-cooked and smoked meat that is absolutely worth the money spent (and it does get pricey!) there are a few chains that are absolutely killing it—just ask the customers who go back time and again to indulge in their favorite meals. Here are 6 BBQ chains that use high-quality, 100% real meat without exception.

Corky's Ribs and BBQ

Corky's Ribs and BBQ pride themselves on real Memphis-style BBQ where the meat (especially the hickory-smoked ribs) is second to none. "From Graceland to Dollywood, Corky's is the best BBQ throughout the state of Tennessee. Our BBQ is smoked onsite at our Pigeon Forge location for up to 15 hours, and then finished with our signature sauces or dry rub!" the company says. "One of the best ribs that o ever had in my life. And the potato salad is to die for. Nice place and service. We will be back again :)," one happy guest commented in the reviews.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sugarfire Smokehouse

Sugarfire Smokehouse specializes in St. Louis-style BBQ, specializing in "baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town," the restaurant chain says. "Our favorite meat was by far the brisket," one customer commented about the St. Louis location. "It was extremely tender and juicy. There are a ton of unique BBQ sauces to try on the tables with my favorite being the sweet sauce. All of this is overly filling so beware. We could've easily gotten the two meat plate and been full by the end. Three was too much for us but we just wanted to try more of the meats. Great restaurant with delicious meat and a huge variety of sides.

Full Moon BBQ

Alabama-based Full Moon BBQ is proud to offer high quality meat and a wonderful dining experience. "Full Moon BBQ has a long, delicious history of excellent Southern-style 'que made in the time-honored, traditional way – with quality meats cooked low and slow over a hickory wood-fired pit and spiced with mouthwatering, award-winning BBQ sauce," the company says. "I'm usually more of a Beef Brisket guy, than pork. Being said… this is southern pork, and was EXCELLENT! I will be back!!" one customer raved.

Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint

Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint is a chain that takes meat—and cooking—very seriously, making every single thing on the menu from scratch every day. "We smoke our meats over local hickory wood, for up to 22 – 24 hours. We proudly preserve the art and craft of West Tennessee's legendary whole-hog bbq tradition," the restaurant says. "Ribs, pulled pork, Mac and cheese and more. Martin's BarBQue joint is legit. They smoke on site (of course) and they know what they are doing. The smoker holds the whole hog and tea is great too. They have a few locations in Nashville so just try them all," commented one happy customer.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse is justifiably proud of the quality of their meat and cooking. The brisket is "30-day wet-aged beef brisket rubbed with our 4R Brisket Rub and smoked for 18 hours. Hand sliced to order," the company says. "Probably the best BBQ in Orlando. Just went here for lunch with my family and my daughters loved it there was plenty of options for my wife and I got to enjoy some solid brisket," says one customer.

City BBQ

City BBQ says their brisket is the "most award-winning menu item, and for good reason. Our pitmasters have been known to smoke a brisket for up to 18 hours, and the result is so tender and juicy, you might think you've died and gone to Texas." The customers agree, with one saying the food was so good they couldn't even wait to take a snap for their review. "Very delicious and filling with amazing textures and flavors!" the reviewer said. "Pretty clean restaurant and food came out SUPER quick! Would recommend for a quick stop for lunch or dinner and price was well worth it! Lots of great options to choose from and had all the drinks and sauces you need on the side! 10/10!"