5 Restaurant Chains with the Best Breakfast Power Bowls, According to Chefs

Nutrition experts recommend these restaurant chain breakfast power bowls.

Breakfast bowls have become a popular choice for diners looking for a convenient meal that combines a variety of flavors and ingredients in one dish. From savory grain bowls to protein-packed combinations featuring eggs, meats, and vegetables, restaurant chains are offering more options beyond traditional breakfast plates. To find the best choices, Eat This, Not That! asked Rania Batayneh, MPH, home chef, recipe developer, nutritionist and author of the bestselling book, The One One One Diet: The Simple 1:1:1 Formula for Fast and Sustained Weight Loss, to share her top picks.

First Watchl

First Watch is known for its creative approach to breakfast, and its Power Breakfast Quinoa Bowl offers a modern take on the classic morning meal. “This hearty bowl combines quinoa, Italian sausage, roasted tomatoes, mushrooms, kale, Parmesan, lemon white balsamic dressing, extra virgin olive oil, and two basted eggs,” Batayneh says. “For a lower-carbohydrate option, ask for the bowl without the quinoa. You’ll still enjoy plenty of protein, healthy fats, and vegetables, bringing the meal down to about 13 grams of carbohydrates.”

Chick-fil-Al

Chick-fil-A brings its signature breakfast flavors to a convenient bowl format, giving diners a customizable option for a satisfying start to the day, which Batayneh approves of. “The Chick-fil-A Hash Brown Scramble Bowl is a customizable, protein-packed breakfast made fresh each morning,” she explains. It features scrambled eggs, a blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, crispy hash browns, and your choice of protein, including:

Nuggets

Sausage

Grilled Filet

Spicy Chicken

Bacon

If you want to cut back on carbs, Batayneh says to “simply order the bowl without the hash browns while still enjoying a satisfying, high-protein breakfast.”

Bob Evans

With a menu rooted in homestyle cooking, Bob Evans offers a breakfast bowl designed for those looking for a hearty, filling meal. “The Bob Evans Three Meat Protein Bowl is a hearty breakfast packed with up to 65 grams of protein,” Batayneh shares. “It features hardwood-smoked bacon, farm-famous sausage, hickory-smoked ham, real cheddar cheese, two eggs cooked your way, hollandaise sauce, tomatoes, and green onions.” Batayneh explains, “The bowl also includes roasted sweet potatoes, sautéed spinach, roasted corn, black beans, and caramelized onions, with multigrain toast served on the side. It’s a generous portion that can also make a great shared breakfast option, with plenty of protein to go around!” To make the meal healthier, Batayneh shares the advice she gives her clients. “Simplify the plate by choosing one carbohydrate source while still enjoying plenty of protein and fats.” She says, “For this meal, that could mean choosing either the roasted sweet potatoes, roasted corn, black beans, or multigrain toast, while asking for extra spinach, tomatoes, green and caramelized onions to add more volume and nutrients. This creates a more balanced meal while still keeping it satisfying.”

Another Broken Egg

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Another Broken Egg Cafe puts a Southern-inspired spin on the breakfast bowl with a dish that blends familiar brunch flavors with a creative twist. “The Brunch Jambalaya is a satisfying breakfast bowl that balances protein, complex carbohydrates, and vegetables in one meal”, says Batayneh. “Shrimp and eggs provide high-quality protein to support fullness and muscle health, while the bell peppers, onions, and celery add fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants.” She adds, “The rice offers lasting energy, making this a well-rounded option that can keep you fueled throughout the morning.”

Broken Yolk Cafe

The Broken Yolk Cafe draws inspiration from Mexican cuisine with a breakfast bowl that brings bold flavors and a savory approach to the morning meal. “The Machaca, part of the South of the Border menu, is a protein-packed breakfast that combines scrambled eggs with flavorful beef barbacoa and sautéed vegetables like onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes,” Batayneh says. “To make it a more balanced meal, choose either the Mexican rice or the refried beans instead of eating both.” She explains, “This simple swap helps keep the carbohydrate portion in check while still providing plenty of protein and satisfying flavor, making it a filling option that can support steady energy throughout the morning.”