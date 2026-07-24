8 Restaurant Chains With the Best Roast Beef Subs, According to Diners

Diners share the top chain spots serving delicious, high-quality roast beef subs.

Roast beef subs are perfect for times when you want a really filling sandwich. These subs usually contain tender, thinly-sliced meat, vegetables, cheese, and more; and many come hot for the perfect hearty meal (especially when paired with a side as part of a combo). If you want a sub with the most perfectly cooked roast beef and freshly baked bread, several spots are worth checking out: Here are five chains with the best roast beef subs, according to diners.

Cheba Hut

Cheba Hut’s AK-47 French Dip sandwich is, according to my husband, easily the best restaurant sandwich he’s ever had. This behemoth of a sandwich is made with roast beef, portobello, onion, mushrooms, double provolone, and house dressing, served Au Jus. “I ordered the $20 biggest French dip sandwich, and it was hands-down excellent,” one diner said.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s Roast Beef and Provolone is a fan-favorite sub loaded with top round roast beef stacked on top of freshly sliced provolone. “Jersey Mike’s cooks their roast beef in house. I know because I trimmed and tied hundreds of them when I worked there,” one fan said.

Lion’s Choice

Lion’s Choice has several roast beef sandwiches on the menu, including the fan-favorite Famous Roast Beef made with thin-shaved slow-roasted beef and secret seasoning on a signature toasted bun. “If you’ve never eaten there you’ve got to go to Lion’s Choice in the St Louis area… So good I returned for a second sandwich,” one diner said.

McAlister’s Deli

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lioMcAlister’s Deli diners love options like the Chicago Style French Dip: Black Angus roast beef, melted Swiss, and Chicago style Giardiniera peppers, served on toasted baguette with hot Au Jus. “We both had their French dip, which is one of their signature sandwiches, and it was very good. I had the 6″ sub, my husband had the 12″ sub and it was more than either of us could eat,” one diner shared.

Firehouse Subs

The Firehouse Hero at Firehouse Subs contains roast beef, smoked turkey breast, honey ham, and melted provolone, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and deli mustard with a dill pickle spear served on the side. “Their hero sub and smoked brisket sandwich are two of my favorite sandwiches of all time!” one fan raved. “Absolutely love their amazing sandwiches and great customer service!”

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s Roast Beef & Cheddar is an elevated roast beef sub with horseradish sauce, crispy fried onions, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo. “The Toasted Roast Beef & Cheddar with horseradish crispy onions, lettuce, tomato—bro. Add hot peppers and it’s over. I took a bite and literally heard angels harmonizing. Like straight-up gospel music in my ears,” a Redditor says.

Subway

Subway has a reliably good roast beef sub. One Redditor shared the “perfect” order at the popular chain. “Italian herb and cheese, roast beef, and 2x provolone toasted. Add preferred amount of garlic aioli, oil, red wine vinegar, salt and pepper, onions, green peppers, lettuce, and tomato. Every bite is moist and full of flavor. Enjoy,” they said.

Penn Station

Penn Station serves a slow-roasted, thinly sliced roast beef sub piled high with Swiss cheese, lettuce, and Roma tomatoes. You can also customize the sandwich with your choice of additional veggies, like banana peppers or red onions, and standard deli condiments like mayo and spicy brown mustard. “My favorite sub place. I have tried so many other places and couldn’t care less to go to them. Living in the south I don’t have one near me but when I go north I have to go there. I don’t know what it is about the subs but they are just perfect to me and the fries and lemonade are awesome as well,” a Redditor says.