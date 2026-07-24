These restaurant chains are known for serving jumbo, meaty chicken wings that satisfy.

Have you ever sat down at a restaurant and ordered chicken wings, only to be served what looks like… Cornish game hen wings? This has happened ot me more times than I would like to admit. Sometimes, I look down at the platter of wings and think: What is the actual point of trying to eat them, because it looks like skin and bones? Luckily, there are a handful of restaurants serving jumbo wings that are meaty, saucy, and delicious. Here are 6 restaurant chains that serve the biggest wings in America.

Hooters

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Hooters has a devoted fan base due to their massive wings, which can be ordered bone-in or boneless, naked, or breaded. They offer “consistent quality,” a person maintains on Reddit. “Hooters wings are damn good,” another agrees. “Their Daytona Wings are my favorite chain wing of all time, and extremely consistent quality for a chain,” another says.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is another wing-specific chain with big wings covered in endless sauces and dry rubs. “I do BWW cause I like the sauce: wild, spicy garlic, and blazin (I get this one in the side so I can control it) are my go tos,” one says. “I did go to BW3 last week because I had a BOGO offer and I was completely and pleasantly surprised. The wings were incredible. Good size, cooked great with a nice crisp on the outside and tossed in sauce perfectly,” another diner adds.

Wingstop

Wingstop’s big, crispy, and saucy wings are always a crowd pleaser. “Wingstop, no contest. Reasonable selection of sauces for any pallet, decent sized wings with bone-in and boneless options. Their fries are like none of the competitors. Their ranch tastes fresh and isn’t repackaged store-bought Hidden Valley, unlike what BWW and other contenders on the list tastes like. Same goes for their bleu cheese. Another rare quality: consistently good wings,” one person argues. “2 words: Lemon. Pepper,” writes one Redditor. “Don’t forget Original Hot,” another says. ”

Quaker Steak & Lube

Quaker Steak & Lube’s giant, saucy bone-in wings are a regional favorite. “Only in the Midwest, a couple in Florida too. But pretty solid wings for a chain,” writes a fan. “Quaker Steak is my go-to. Golden garlic for days,” adds another fan. “I still tell people about this place like it was a fairy tail since they left virginia like 10 years ago or so,” a third says.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s is another popular spot for big and saucy, well-seasoned wings. “Zaxby’s fingers tossed in tongue torch (ask for heavy sauce) are absolutely as good as it gets for drive through hot wings,” one diner maintains. “Zaxby’s is unquestionably the best place with a drive thru for wings (boneless and traditional),” another agrees.

Popeyes

Popeyes is a surprising spot for big wings that are restaurant-worthy. “Popeyes wings. Kinda reminds me of the old BWW back in the day. Bdubs is so hilariously bad these days,” one person says. “I feel like Popeyes boneless wings actually have a texture like wings, not just a random cut of meat. The spicy sauces tend to be good, but not super spicy,” one suggests. “Popeyes hands down. With their signature hot it blows all the competition away,” another says.