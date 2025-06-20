7 Buc-ee’s Items Shoppers Say Are Can’t-Miss

People who love Buc-ee’s really love Buc-ee’s—the gas station/travel center chain inspires deep loyalty from fans who are so obsessed they get tattoos and wear Buc-ee’s merchandise. “It’s virtually impossible to explain,” founder Arch Aplin III told The New York Times. The stores themselves are gigantic, with hundreds of gas pumps available for busy travelers—but what really sets Buc-ee’s apart from the competition is the food.

My Florida-based sister-in-law (who shall remain nameless for fear of being tarred with the Buc-ee’s-maniac brush) makes a point of stopping at Buc-ee’s on long road trips, and says the stores actually carry healthy, whole foods instead of just the usual truck stop fare. “The lines are always insane but they move them more efficiently than any store I’ve seen. They have a restroom attendant moving the lines. Their cashiers are fast… All employees are fast,” she explained. So which food items are Buc-ee’s devotees crazy about? Here are seven items shoppers say you can’t miss.

Pecan Pralines

Buc-ee’s shoppers are absolutely obsessed with the home-made pecan praline treats. “Those pecans are out of this world. Only reason I go by there,” one customer said. “This is why I love America,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Beef Jerky

Sister-in-law mentioned the impressive beef jerky selection at Buc-ee’s, and other shoppers agree. “They do have a fine selection of beef jerky with flavors for the whole family,” one said. “My first time visiting a Buc-ee’s, they sure love beef jerky,” another said, posting a picture of a veritable wall of the chewy meat snacks.

Beautiful Burritos

There is fierce debate over which is better—the brisket breakfast burrito or the Texas Philly cheesesteak burrito, which is described as “absolutely spectacular” by travelers. “Texas Philly cheesesteak burrito. I don’t ever get brisket anymore. Only this,” one fan said. This is our go-to as well! My husband has never been a burrito fan, but he’s become a convert,” another raved.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Shoppers absolutely love the Buc-ee’s Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. “We found them around the other cookies. We buy a few packs and separate them into the vacuum sealer and freeze them. Even after a year they are good thawed. Best store bought oatmeal raisin cookies ever!” one shopper said.

Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets

Shoppers rave about the Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets, a sweet corn snack similar to caramel corn. “The original ones in the clear bag if you like sweet stuff. I’m not a big sweet eater, but dang. I suggest buying 2,” one shopper said. “Those things are stupid addictive in the best way!” another commented.

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

The Buc-ee’s Sliced Brisket Sandwich is one of the most popular items at the store. “Buc-ee’s smoked brisket sandwich is no joke. Probably should have bought and frozen like a dozen sandwiches cause not sure when I will be back,” one shopper said. “I’m near one every now and again will happily go 20ish minutes out of the way for a chopped brisket sandwich if I’m on the highway,” another agreed.

Smokin’ Nacho Cheese Puffs

The Buc-ee’s Smokin’ Nacho Cheese Puffs are a must-have item, shoppers say. “Not super spicy, not super cheesy, but this delicious blend of both that make a taste I’ve not experienced before! They are so freakin’ good!” one raved. “Beaver Nuggets, Brisket Sandwich, and Jerky – it’s like a rite of passage for all newbies to try these items.”

The Bathrooms

Ok this is obviously not a food item but enough people rave about the Buc-ee’s bathrooms it deserves a mention. “The big draw to me is that they have very large, very clean restrooms,” one Redditor explained. “Think 30+ stalls and they’re private too, the side walls are actual walls and the doors are solid and private. And they’re always very clean. Since gas station and even fast food restaurant bathrooms can be pretty hit or miss when it comes to cleanliness, if I’m on a road trip if Buc-ee’s is an option for a potty break I will 100% stop there.”