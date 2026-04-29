5 Best Frozen Fish Fillets Made With 100% Wild-Caught Cod

Frozen cod fillets that are wild caught, flaky, and well reviewed.

At Eat This, Not That! we’re big fans of having your freezer stocked with some go-to dishes that can keep you on track throughout the week. After all, those delivery charges add up fast. When it comes to healthy, protein packed meals, having some fish fillets on standby is good in a pinch. Making sure they’re 100% wild caught cod, fresh, and flavorful is a priority, as well, and these are five of the best brands out there.

Waterfront Bistro Wild Alaskan Cod Fillets

The Waterfront Bistro Wild Alaskan Cod Fillets is known for being light and flaky, and a pleasant texture. “Even though it had been frozen,the cod had [a] very good taste when prepared. [It] says [a lot] about the processing method. Definitely am going to purchase again,” a review said.

365 by Whole Foods Market Wild-Caught Cod Fillets

The 365 by Whole Foods Market Wild-Caught Cod Fillets is a brand you should have in your freezer, according to shoppers. “I took a chance on Whole Foods wild caught Cod. I am really impressed! When you open the bag, yes there is a fishy smell, but that’s the only place where I found a fish smell,” a reviewer said. “Each filet is individually wrapped so we can pull out as many as we like to defrost. I’ve not experienced any fishy flavor to the fish. The cod is so light and I’ve really enjoyed it. Will be purchasing again!”

True Tides Seafood, Cod Fillets, Wild Caught

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The True Tides Seafood, Cod Fillets, Wild Caught are perfect in a pinch, and high-quality according to customers. “These are so good I absolutely love their versatility and the taste and quality are unmatched. Highly recommend,” a review said. “Even though it’s frozen, after thawing it it tasted so fresh. Lightly season and bake, serve wild rice and veggies. so delicious,” another said.

Good & Gather Wild Alaskan Cod Fillets

The Good & Gather Wild Alaskan Cod Fillets is another brand that home cooks point out. “Best store bought cod for sure. Highly recommend,” a review said. “I hate fishiness in food and even in fish. I don’t like salmon because of that. I tried this cod out and it’s worth the money, it’s actually good and never fishy! I have gone through multiple packs already,” another said.

Great Value Wild Caught Skinless Cod Fillets

The Great Value Wild Caught Skinless Cod Fillets is the ideal texture and a good size for a quick, light dinner according to buyers. “One of my favorite fish fillets to cut into medium sized cubes dredged through a fish fry batter that leaves a light watery batter using beer. Frying in avocado oil until lightly browned on all sides. Codfish remains moist, juicy and is delicious batter fried,” a review said. “Perfect texture and thickness. The large portions are very meaty! High in protein, too,” another review said. “The best part is the variety of flavors it picks up depending on what you season it with. I would eat this every day, but I also cook for others in my elderly/disabled housing building. I don’t mind a few casseroles per week, but I could live on this cod!”