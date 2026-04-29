6 Best Frozen Chicken Thighs Made With 100% Real Meat and No Fillers

These frozen chicken thighs use real meat with no fillers or shortcuts.

It’s hard to keep fresh chicken on hand all of the time. If you forget to use it in a timely manner, which I often do, it goes bad. Hence the beauty of frozen chicken. You can buy a bag of frozen chicken pieces that are individually frozen and then thaw them prior to cooking. There are lots of breast and wing options, but not as many thighs. Here are the best 6 frozen chicken thighs made with 100% real meat and no fillers.

Signature Select/Farms Chicken Thighs

Signature Select/Farms Chicken Thighs comes with tender and juicy thighs that are individually frozen and ice-glazed to preserve freshness and moisture. “I got this item in place of chicken thighs in smaller package. Surprise! The pieces in the package were frozen separately, in various sizes in the package. This saves me time in freezing individual pieces .and wrapping individually,” one shopper writes. “They were all about the same size and thickness very little fat,” another adds. “Chicken was flavorful and clean … juicy after cooking. Overall I’m pleased with the purchase,” a third chimes in.

Kirkwood Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs

Aldi shoppers swear by Kirkwood Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs.. They can be grilled, baked or used in a slow cooker or air fryer. The price? $7.29 for 48 ounces.

Great Value All Natural Skin-on Chicken Thighs

Great Value All Natural Skin-on Chicken Thighs comes with four pounds of frozen thighs with the skin-on. “This was excellent for the price! These are the biggest chicken thighs I’ve ever had in my life. Yikes, which probably means a lot of growth hormones. I’ll have to read the package again when I buy them. I don’t know why most people remove the skin from chickens now, it’s the best part! Lol! I can rarely find chicken breasts with skin and I prefer them to thighs. However this is a good deal for the money and if you have a house full of kids these will satisfy their appetite,” writes a shopper.

Pasturebird Chicken Thighs

Pasturebird Chicken Thighs, are a splurge but worth it according to shopper. “I absolutely loved these chicken thighs. Tender and juicy. I will definitely be buying more. So many ways to use them,” writes one. “I buy this brand of range free chicken as It tastes fresher and better than regular grocery chicken. The only negative thing I can say is it’s a bit pricey,” adds another.

Tyson Individually Frozen Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs

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Tyson Individually Frozen Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs make cooking from scratch easy. Each thigh has 16 grams of protein and 0 grams of trans fat per serving. Perfect for grilling and frying. Each bag comes with 2.5 pounds of chicken that is minimally processed with no artificial ingredients.