5 Best Canned Chowders in Grocery Stores

These canned chowders deliver rich, creamy comfort with seafood and corn flavors shoppers love.

There’s nothing like freshly made chowder made from scratch, but there are also some outstanding canned options on the shelf at your local grocery store. These savory, creamy soups are packed with excellent ingredients and delicious flavor, making them a must-have during the colder months when comfort food is needed. If you’re craving a bowl of tasty chowder, whether seafood, vegetable, or both, here are five options that will absolutely hit the spot.

Bar Harbor New England Style Clam Chowder

Bar Harbor Condensed New England Style Clam Chowder is loaded with juicy clams and simple, wholesome ingredients (simply add your own broth, water or milk to this fully cooked soup and enjoy). “I was pretty surprised at how good it was coming out of a can,” one shopper said. “I add a cup of milk or creamer and it tastes just as good if not better than a clam chowder you would get at a diner. A nice go-to when you need a little something to eat.”

Pacific Foods Organic Poblano Pepper & Corn Chowder Soup

Pacific Foods Organic Poblano Pepper & Corn Chowder Soup is made with fire-roasted poblano peppers with sweet corn, potatoes and cream. “This corn chowder is absolutely amazing. The flavors, the textures, it couldn’t be better. It really tastes homemade, it’s very tasty and delicious. I can’t wait to try more from this line!” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Campbell’s Chunky New England Clam Chowder

Campbell’s Chunky New England Clam Chowder is a fan-favorite soup. “Rich and flavorful, you can taste the authenticity of its East Coast recipe in every bite of this ready to eat soup. Expect generous pieces of succulent clam and hearty potatoes that’ll fill you up,” the brand says.

World Market® Spicy Corn Chowder

World Market® Spicy Corn Chowder is a mildly spicy soup perfect for winter days. “Mildly spicy with a sweetly smoky flavor, this heat-and-serve soup hits the spot in any weather. It’s a perfectly balanced corn chowder that’s even better served with pull-apart dinner rolls or homemade cornbread,” the chain says.

Progresso New England Clam Chowder

Progresso New England Clam Chowder is made with delicious ingredients like chunks of potatoes, clams, and cream. “New England clam chowder in a can is a tall order, really. Nothing beats fresh ‘chowdah’ served at a cafe by the sea, but Progresso comes close! It has a very creamy texture with nice bits of clams and potatoes. We like it served hot and sprinkled with oyster crackers,” one fan shared.