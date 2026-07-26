5 Pizza Chains With the Best Thin-Crust Pizza, According to Diners

These popular pizza chains are the top picks for diners seeking a crispy thin crust.

I love thin crust pizza, but thin crust can be really finicky. It’s important to know what you’re getting into when you go for certain pizza chain restaurants, from cracker crust to NY/Neapolitan style, chewier thin pizza. To diners, these five pizza chains easily stood out above the rest for their thin crust pizza.

Papa John’s

Diners recommend Papa John’s for their thin crust pizza or woodfired options. “What a tasty slice it is with its garlic oil, tomato sauce and mozzarella creating chewy goodness,” a Yelp reviewer said about their thin crust. Their wood-fired pizzas are excellent, too. “If you’re craving authentic, mouthwatering pizza, look no further! From the first bite of their wood-fired Margherita to the last crumb of the pepperoni feast, every slice was a flavor explosion. The crust was perfectly crispy yet chewy, and the toppings tasted fresh and generously portioned.”

Little Ceasars

Little Caesars is another great option for thin crust pizza, according to diners. “Little Caesars thin crust is underrated,” a Reddit commenter said. “It’s so good, definitely the best of any chain pizza thin crust. I’m surprised it’s such a sleeper, they even make it hard to order,” another said. “I love the thin crust pepperoni, but order inside and ask for the Ultimate Cheesesteak pizza thin crust! Thank me later,” a third chimed in.

Pizza Hut

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Although in my mind, nothing is going to be a pan pizza, if you’re looking for something slightly lighter at Pizza Hut, they have a thin crust option that customers love. “I think the thin crust is better than their hand tossed. It’s definitely in a completely different realm than say a good Italian thin crust of course, but a nice change of pace,” a Reddit commenter said.

Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza has a thin crust option that customers say is great if you want something a little lighter. “It’s good if you want a lighter, flakier version of your usual order and for it to be more like a party pizza where you get multiple little bites versus 10 thick slices,” a Reddit reviewer said. “When [you] don’t want as heavy of a meal or just a change of pace, it’s nice.”

Sbarro

Sbarro reminds me of nostalgic mall hangouts, and I don’t hate it. “I absolutely love all the pizza from here. The staff are very professional [and] friendly. I eat here at least once a week. Going there today,” a Yelp review says. “I picked up dinner for the family,” another said. “The food was outstanding and the portions were very generous. On top of that, the team that was working that night was outstanding! They were super courteous and worked very well together!”