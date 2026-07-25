5 Restaurant Chains with the Best Eggs Benedict, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend the top restaurant chains for Eggs Benedict.

Eggs Benedict is a brunch classic known for its combination of poached eggs, savory toppings, toasted bread, and rich hollandaise sauce. While the traditional version remains a favorite, many restaurant chains have put their own spin on the dish with creative ingredients and regional flavors. To find the best options, Eat This, Not That! asked Eva Filer, home chef, recipe developer, and food blogger at My Rad Kitchen, for her top five favorites.

Black Bear Diner

Known for its hearty breakfast menu, Black Bear Diner puts a fresh spin on Eggs Benedict with a version that adds bold flavors while keeping the classic brunch appeal. “While Black Bear Diner serves a traditional Eggs Benedict, the Bacon Avocado Benedict offers a fresh twist on the breakfast favorite,” says Filer. “Topped with crispy bacon, creamy avocado, spinach, grilled tomato, poached eggs, and rich hollandaise on a toasted English muffin, it delivers a satisfying combination of classic and California-inspired flavors.”

Broken Yolk Cafe

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For a more creative take on the brunch staple, Broken Yolk Cafe blends traditional Eggs Benedict elements with Mexican-inspired ingredients for a memorable dish. “Broken Yolk Cafe offers several Eggs Benedict varieties, but the Sope Benedict is one of its most unique,” says Filer. “Built on a traditional Mexican sope instead of an English muffin and topped with poached eggs, chorizo, refried beans, avocado, hollandaise, cotija cheese, and pico de gallo, it delivers a bold twist on the brunch favorite.”

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe is known for putting unique twists on breakfast favorites, and its take on Eggs Benedict swaps the traditional base for a comforting, crispy alternative. “While Another Broken Egg Cafe serves a traditional Eggs Benedict, its Hash Brown Benedict offers a creative twist on the brunch classic,” Filer shares. “Crispy ham and cheese hash brown croquettes are topped with poached eggs, mushroom-herb hollandaise, and roasted red peppers for a flavorful combination that’s both comforting and unique.”

Eggs Up Grill

Sometimes the best Eggs Benedict comes down to getting the classics right, and Eggs Up Grill focuses on the traditional combination of flavors that made the dish a brunch favorite. “Eggs Up Grill prepares its Classic Eggs Benedict with poached eggs, Canadian bacon, and rich hollandaise sauce served with your choice of breakfast side,” says Filer. “The simple, traditional ingredients let the creamy hollandaise and perfectly cooked eggs shine.”

Original Pancake House

With decades of experience serving breakfast classics, The Original Pancake House keeps its Eggs Benedict simple and familiar for diners looking for a traditional version. “The Original Pancake House serves a traditional Eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, poached eggs, and hollandaise on a toasted English muffin,” Filer explains. “Its classic preparation and long-standing reputation for breakfast favorites make it a natural choice for Benedict lovers.”