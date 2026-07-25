These restaurant chains serve cheesy, griddled patty melts that diners keep coming back for.

Some people prefer burgers, but I will always order patty melts if they are on the menu. The griddled sandwich is basically a grilled cheese burger: A burger patty with melted cheese and grilled onions sandwiched between two slices of butter-soaked bread. I’m not sure why it isn’t a fixture on every menu, but there are definitely a handful of chains that do it right. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best patty melts, according to diners.

Whataburger

Whataburger’s Texas toast patty melt is one of the best. Michelin-trained Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California, maintains that it “is massive, juicy beef patties stacked tall on thick, golden Texas toast, drowned in melty Monterey Jack, crowned with perfectly grilled onions, and drizzled with that creamy, spicy pepper sauce that brings the heat in the best way,” he previously told ETNT. “It’s bold, it’s customizable (jalapeños? bacon? Yes please!), and it screams satisfaction with every massive, dripping bite.”

Huddle House

The Huddle House Classic Patty Melt is simple but delicious. It features two grilled beef patties, melted American cheese, mayo, and grilled diced onions served on Texas Toast with pickles on the side. It is an “American classic,” the chain declares. “It was very tasty and fresh,” a Facebooker maintains.

Culver’s

Culver’s Sourdough Melt is next-level delicious. It consists of its trademark ButterBurger topped with naturally aged Wisconsin cheddar and crispy fried red onions on toasted sourdough bread. There is also the Wisconsin Swiss Melt with tangy red onions and real Wisconsin Swiss in between two slices of grilled rye bread. “Absolutely one of my faves outside of the burger,” one Redditor says. “Culver’s does it like no one else in the fast food burger biz,” adds another.

Steak ‘n Shake

Steak ‘n Shake’s patty melt, the Frisco Melt, is another classic patty melt. Chef Andrew describes it as pure “magic.” It involves double-thin, smashed steakburgers smothered in gooey American and Swiss cheese, piled high with caramelized onions, and slathered in their iconic tangy Frisco sauce. “It’s nostalgic diner perfection that hits every craving at once, cheesy, savory, saucy bliss. Late-night legend status unlocked; this one’s worth every second of the wait,” he says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Waffle House

You can order The Waffle House Patty Melt at any hour of the day or night at the 24/7 diner. It is served on griddled Texas toast with caramelized onions. “Angus Beef Quarter Pound Hamburger with Grilled Onions, served on Texas Toast with Two Slices of Melted American Cheese,” reads the menu. “Patty Melt (of some sort) double hashbrowns scattered, smothered, covered (occasionally with chili) is all I ever order at Waffle House,” write a Redditor. “This is my go to 💯 percent of the time,” another says.