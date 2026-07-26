5 Restaurant Chains with the Best Breakfast Burritos, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend these satisfying breakfast burritos from restaurant chains.

A great breakfast burrito should be filling, flavorful, and easy to eat on the go. While plenty of restaurant chains offer their own take on the morning staple, only a handful stand out for balancing quality ingredients with satisfying flavors and textures. To find the best options, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, to share the breakfast burritos she thinks are worth ordering.

IHOP

Best known for pancakes and classic breakfast platters, IHOP has expanded its morning menu with handheld options that appeal to diners looking for a complete breakfast in one package. “IHOP’s Big Breakfast Burrito is packed with scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon or sausage, cheese, avocado, and poblano queso, making it one of the heartiest breakfast burritos served at a national chain,” says Buchanan. “The hash browns add texture, and the queso ties everything together without overwhelming the other ingredients.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner is known for generous portions and homestyle cooking, and its breakfast menu reflects the same hearty, made-from-scratch approach found throughout the restaurant. “Black Bear Diner’s Chorizo Breakfast Burrito is filled with chorizo, scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheese, onion, and cilantro, then served with homemade salsa,” Buchanan explains. “The seasoned chorizo gives it plenty of flavor, while the potatoes make it hearty without making every bite feel heavy.”

Bojangles

With a reputation for Southern-style breakfast favorites, Bojangles brings its signature flavors to a burrito that’s designed for a quick and satisfying meal. According to Buchanan, “Bojangles’ Breakfast Bo-Rito combines fluffy eggs, sausage, crispy Bo-Rounds, Monterey Jack cheese, and sausage gravy inside a warm tortilla.” She says, “The crispy potatoes add a nice contrast to the soft eggs, and the sausage gravy gives it a distinctly Southern twist you don’t find in most breakfast burritos.”

Wendy’s

Wendy’s has steadily expanded its breakfast lineup in recent years, offering several portable morning options that compete with traditional fast-food breakfast staples. “Wendy’s Sausage Breakfast Burrito keeps things simple with sausage, eggs, seasoned potatoes, American cheese, and cheese sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla,” says Buchanan. “The seasoned breakfast potatoes give it more texture than many fast-food breakfast burritos, and the Cholula hot sauce packets are worth adding for a little extra kick.”

Del Taco

Unlike many fast-food chains that focus primarily on burgers, Del Taco has long featured Mexican-inspired breakfast items, making breakfast burritos a natural fit on its menu. “Del Taco’s Epic Scrambler Burritos are generously filled with scrambled eggs, crispy fries, freshly grated cheddar cheese, and your choice of bacon, carne asada, or chorizo,” says Buchanan. “Using fries instead of diced potatoes gives the burrito a crisp bite, while the freshly grated cheese melts throughout the filling instead of sitting in one layer.”