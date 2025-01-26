I Taste-Tested 5 Popular Cheddar Cheese Slices and This One Was the Best

When you're making a simple snack of cheese and crackers, or looking for quality ingredients for a sandwich, the products you pick out really matter. Anytime we snack or craft the ideal sandwich, it should be enjoyable, full of quality and flavor.

There are so many options for cheddar cheeses out there that it can be hard to choose, so we picked five popular options to see what stood out. Here's the one we think you should go with next time you're at the grocery store! The order is starting with my least favorite, ending in my favorite

The Fresh Market Thin Sliced Mild Cheddar Cheese

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 80

Fat : 7g

Sodium : 130mg

Carbs : 1g

Protein : 5g

I haven't always been the biggest fan of this brand in the past, not really loving their version of American cheese. They advertise no preservatives, no binders, and no fillers, which is a plus! Cheddar is very different from American, so let's go ahead and give it a try to see if this one's better.

The Look:

The small batch mild cheddar cheese comes out with a gloss that makes it look a little plastic like. It's very thick cut and sturdy.

The Taste:

I remember saying this with the American cheese, as well. This leaves an unpleasant aftertaste and a lot to be desired. It's so mild that it's almost flavorless. I'm definitely not a fan and wouldn't buy this one again.

Price Point:

Cost per package: $4.49

Cost per serving: About $0.45

Sargento Creamery Sliced Cheddar Cheese

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 70

Fat : 7g

Sodium : 130mg

Carbs : 0g

Protein : 3g

Sargento Creamery is known for making cheese well. Of course, I had to include a few from them, like their sliced cheddar that looks quite delicious and advertises that it melts well. If you'd rather use cheddar than American cheese next time you're craving a grilled cheese, this could be a great option.

The Look:

It comes out of the package not as thick as other brands, but not as thin where they stick together, which is nice. It has a floppy feel to it, showing me that it's probably going to be pretty creamy and melty. It doesn't have much of a smell, which to me indicates that it'll probably be mild.

The Taste:

The creaminess factor is certainly there when I bite into it. It's soft, and immediately begins to melt in my mouth. The flavor is prominent, mild at first, but builds as I chew.

Price Point:

Cost per package: $3.39

Cost per serving: About $0.34

23 Best High-Protein Cheeses You Can Eat

Sargento Natural Sharp Cheddar Sliced Cheese

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 80

Fat : 7g

Sodium : 130mg

Carbs : 0g

Protein : 5g

I'm hoping that the Sargento Sharp Cheddar will deliver the same creamy texture with a stronger punch of flavor. The brand is overall reliable and consistent, so I'm hopeful it'll taste good!

The Look:

This is a little bit thicker cut than the cheddar, giving it a firmer feel. It has a bit more of a smell to it, but nothing too overwhelming and funky.

The Taste:

This is some seriously sharp cheese in the best way. I wish that they would combine the thinness of the natural cheddar with the flavor of the sharp cheddar to make the perfect slice. This has a little bit more bite to it, but it's still creamy. If you love a strong flavor cheese, this is a wonderful option that would pair well on a sandwich.

Price Point:

Cost per package: $3.39

Cost per serving: About $0.31

Cabot Creamery Slices Vermont Sharp White Cheese

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 90

Fat : 7g

Sodium : 160mg

Carbs : 1g

Protein : 5g

I've been to Cabot in Vermont a few times and love their cheeses. They have wonderful flavor and are high-quality. My fiancé and I have purchased them often because they're generally quite consistent with their products and worth the price!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Look:

The white cheddar looked almost dusted and aged. It was fairly thick cut for sliced cheese, great for cutting up and snacking with crackers or apple slices.

The Taste:

It's advertised as sharp, but initially biting into the slice, it melts and has a creaminess before the sharpness hits. Then as it starts to melt, it goes from creamy to just ever so slightly grainy, but the flavor builds. There's a lot going on here. All in all, it's good, but not my favorite option out there from the brand.

Price Point:

Cost per package: $2.87

Cost per serving: About $0.32

12 Side Effects of Eating Too Much Cheese, According to Dietitians

Cabot Creamery Slices Seriously Sharp White Cheese

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 90

Fat : 7g

Sodium : 160mg

Carbs : 1g

Protein : 5g

We have another option from Cabot and if you like a lot of flavor, this one is advertised as seriously sharp. The premium naturally aged cheese is a quality option. I've tried it many times before and it doesn't disappoint, ready to elevate your sandwiches.

The Look:

It's a bit thicker cut, but has a feel like it's a little creamier than the regular sharp cheddar. It smells good, but not too strong or funky. I'm excited to give it a try!

The Taste:

This one is much better to me in texture and flavor. It's smoother with a creamy feel. As you eat it, the sharpness continues to build, making the cheese better and better.

Price Point:

Cost per package: $2.87

Cost per serving: About $0.32

When it comes to cheddar cheese slices for your next snack or sandwich, a great option to keep as backup in the fridge is the Cabot Creamery Seriously Sharp Cheddar.